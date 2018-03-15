Thursday and Friday First Round NCAA Basketball Games to watch on WFMY NEWS 2/CBS
FIRST ROUND GAMES: THURSDAY, MARCH 15
CBS will air the following First Round games on WFMY News 2 on Thursday, March 15 from 12:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., then from 7:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
12:15 p.m. — No. 7 Rhode Island vs. No. 10 Oklahoma (CBS)
After URI/Oklahoma — No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Iona (CBS)
7:10 p.m. — No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Davidson (CBS)
After UK/Davidson — No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 Buffalo (CBS)
FIRST ROUND GAMES: FRIDAY, MARCH 16
CBS will air the following First Round games on WFMY News 2 on Friday, March 16 from 12:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., then from 7:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
12:15 p.m. — No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Providence (CBS)
After Texas A&M/Providence — No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 15 Lipscomb (CBS)
7:10 p.m. — No. 3 Michigan St. vs. No. 14 Bucknell (CBS)
After Mich. St./Bucknell — No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Arizona St./Syracuse (CBS)
