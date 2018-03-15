Cesar Trejo(Ragsdale HS) drives in all Three Runs, as UNCG Spartans’ Baseball defeats Winthrop, 3-2

from www.uncgspartans.com and from Twitter…..

ROCK HILL, S.C. – UNCG baseball survived a close game with the Winthrop Eagles Wednesday night at the Winthrop Ballpark. The Spartans scored two runs in the first inning and added the game-winner in the sixth as the bullpen locked down UNCG’s sixth-straight victory.

Dan Loats (Eden Prairie, Minn./NIACC) started on the mound. The senior threw 3.1 innings, allowed four hits, two earned runs and struck out three. Easton Welch (Randleman, N.C./Gardner-Webb) came on in relief with two runners on, and didn’t allow an inherited runner to score. He worked a total of 1.2 innings allowing just one hit and a strikeout.

Jake Lewis (Wendell, N.C./Corinth Holders) was next out of the bullpen. He worked 2.0 innings without allowing a hit and striking out two hitters. Jack Maynard (Crozet, Va./Patrick Henry CC) picked up his first save of the season, tossing the final two innings, allowing just one hit and striking out four hitters.

At the plate, Cesar Trejo (Greensboro, N.C./Ragsdale) continues his hot start to the season. Trejo finished 2-for-3 with a double and drove in all three runs in the victory. Josh Madole (Hampstead, N.C./Topsail) and Greg Hardison (Greenville, N.C./JH Rose) each added a pair of hits in the game.

UNCG didn’t waste any time, opening up a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Austin Embler (Southern Pines, N.C./Pinecrest) yanked a single to right field and a hit by pitch put Dillon Stewart (Coats, N.C./Brunswick CC) on first. Trejo laced a doubled to right field to drive in two and give UNCG the early advantage.

Winthrop scored runs in back-to-back innings on an RBI single Mitch Spires in the third inning and a solo home run from Cale Gibson in the fourth.

The Spartans took the lead in the top of the sixth inning. Andrew Moritz (Charlotte, N.C./Providence) singled and went first to third on a single from Stewart. Trejo drove in his third run of the game with a sacrifice fly to centerfield to score Moritz and give the Spartans the lead.

*****The Spartans are back in action this Friday as they continue the road swing for a three-game series at Lipscomb over the weekend.*****