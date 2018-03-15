Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today(3/15/18)

Get your training started right at Carolina Acceleration with of the state’s top trainers, in Carmine Pagano…….

*****from Wednesday it was Eastern Guilford 9, Asheboro 7….Last Saturday, Trinity over Page, 13-7…..*****

BASEBALL TODAY

Westchester Country Day School(1-1) at Salem Baptist Christian School(1-0) 3:30pm

WS Reynolds(1-2) at Page(5-1) 4:30pm

Greensboro Day School(1-2) at Metrolina(1-2) 4:30pm

Ben L. Smith(1-4) at WS Parkland(0-4) 6pm

Northwest Guilford(4-1) at WS Reagan(3-10 6pm

High Point Christian Academy(4-3) at High Point Central(1-3) 6pm…HP Central defeated HP Andrews, 16-1, on Wednesday…

North Moore(2-3) at High Point Andrews(0-4) 6pm

Chatham Charter(4-0) at Reidsville(2-3) 6pm

East Forsyth(3-3) at Southeast Guilford(3-1) 7pm

Northern Guilford(1-3) at Eastern Alamance(3-0) 7pm

Burlington Williams(1-3) at Grimsley(2-2) 7pm

Northeast Guilford(1-3) at Rockingham County(1-3) 7pm

Morehead(3-2) at McMichael(3-0) 7pm

Dudley(2-3) at Western Guilford(2-2) 7pm

*****from Wednesday it was Southern Alamance 18, Southeast Guilford 3…Haven’t found the score yet, but Ragsdale over Dudley on Wednesday, and Ragsdale softball now at (4-1) on the season, courtesy of Ragsdale AD, Brian Herndon….*****

SOFTBALL TODAY

Northwest Guilford(2-1) at East Forsyth(2-1) 5pm

Smith(0-2) at WS Parkland(4-0) 6pm

Bartlett Yancey(3-0) at Page(0-3) 6pm

Northeast Guilford(0-2) at Rockingham County(2-2) 6pm

High Point Central(1-2) at Southwest Guilford(3-0) 6pm

Northern Guilford(2-0) at Eastern Alamance(3-2) 7pm

Dudley(1-3) at Western Guilford(1-3) TBA