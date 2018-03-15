Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today(3/15/18)
*****from Wednesday it was Eastern Guilford 9, Asheboro 7….Last Saturday, Trinity over Page, 13-7…..*****
BASEBALL TODAY
Westchester Country Day School(1-1) at Salem Baptist Christian School(1-0) 3:30pm
WS Reynolds(1-2) at Page(5-1) 4:30pm
Greensboro Day School(1-2) at Metrolina(1-2) 4:30pm
Ben L. Smith(1-4) at WS Parkland(0-4) 6pm
Northwest Guilford(4-1) at WS Reagan(3-10 6pm
High Point Christian Academy(4-3) at High Point Central(1-3) 6pm…HP Central defeated HP Andrews, 16-1, on Wednesday…
North Moore(2-3) at High Point Andrews(0-4) 6pm
Chatham Charter(4-0) at Reidsville(2-3) 6pm
East Forsyth(3-3) at Southeast Guilford(3-1) 7pm
Northern Guilford(1-3) at Eastern Alamance(3-0) 7pm
Burlington Williams(1-3) at Grimsley(2-2) 7pm
Northeast Guilford(1-3) at Rockingham County(1-3) 7pm
Morehead(3-2) at McMichael(3-0) 7pm
Dudley(2-3) at Western Guilford(2-2) 7pm
*****from Wednesday it was Southern Alamance 18, Southeast Guilford 3…Haven’t found the score yet, but Ragsdale over Dudley on Wednesday, and Ragsdale softball now at (4-1) on the season, courtesy of Ragsdale AD, Brian Herndon….*****
SOFTBALL TODAY
Northwest Guilford(2-1) at East Forsyth(2-1) 5pm
Smith(0-2) at WS Parkland(4-0) 6pm
Bartlett Yancey(3-0) at Page(0-3) 6pm
Northeast Guilford(0-2) at Rockingham County(2-2) 6pm
High Point Central(1-2) at Southwest Guilford(3-0) 6pm
Northern Guilford(2-0) at Eastern Alamance(3-2) 7pm
Dudley(1-3) at Western Guilford(1-3) TBA
