Updates on Eastern Guilford High School Athletics
*****Eastern Guilford Athletics Updates*****
Softball-
The home softball games vs. Orange scheduled for tomorrow will be postponed- reschedule hoping for Thursday, 3/15/18- pending field condition. (A decision will be made on Wednesday afternoon) – *****THESE GAMES HAVE BEEN CANCELLED!!!*****
Women’s Soccer-
The home soccer game vs. Rockingham County scheduled for Thursday, 3/15/18 has been rescheduled for Saturday, 3/17/18- game time will be 1:00 pm.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.