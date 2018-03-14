Updates on Eastern Guilford High School Athletics

*****Eastern Guilford Athletics Updates*****

Softball-

The home softball games vs. Orange scheduled for tomorrow will be postponed- reschedule hoping for Thursday, 3/15/18- pending field condition. (A decision will be made on Wednesday afternoon) – *****THESE GAMES HAVE BEEN CANCELLED!!!*****

Women’s Soccer-

The home soccer game vs. Rockingham County scheduled for Thursday, 3/15/18 has been rescheduled for Saturday, 3/17/18- game time will be 1:00 pm.