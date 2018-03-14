Tight End Eric Ebron(Smith High School/UNC) released by the Detroit Lions
from www.espn.com:
Ebron hits market after being released by Lions
The Detroit Lions have released tight end Eric Ebron(Ben L. Smith High School/University of North Carolina), the club announced Wednesday, less than an hour before free agency was set to begin.
Ebron was due $8.25 million — not guaranteed — against the cap in 2018.
$$$$$ Local sports agent Don Tilley should have an update on Ebron’s future some time on Thursday morning….Tilley has been tracking developments like this one, for over 42 1/2 years…….$$$$$
+++++Tilley is not Eric Ebron’s sports agent, but Tilley is considered the ‘Agent of Choice’ by those who follow local Greensboro Sports….+++++
(Don Tilley is also a graduate of Ben L. Smith High School.)
