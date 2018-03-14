Tight End Eric Ebron(Smith High School/UNC) released by the Detroit Lions

from www.espn.com:

Ebron hits market after being released by Lions

The Detroit Lions have released tight end Eric Ebron(Ben L. Smith High School/University of North Carolina), the club announced Wednesday, less than an hour before free agency was set to begin.

Ebron was due $8.25 million — not guaranteed — against the cap in 2018.

(Don Tilley is also a graduate of Ben L. Smith High School.)