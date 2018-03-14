Mid-State 3A Winter All-Conference Teams:Basketball, Wrestling and Swimming/Diving
Mid-State 3A Athletic Conference 2017-18 Winter Sports All-Conference Summary
Men’s Basketball
All-Conference (17)
Hayden Mann Eastern Alamance
DJ Bradsher Eastern Alamance
BJ Corbett Eastern Alamance
Donta Lash McMichael
Gabe Caple McMichael
Rashaun Clark Morehead
MacNasa Hughes Northeast Guilford
Kellen Hodge Northern Guilford
Andy Pack Northern Guilford
Dakari Mitchell Northern Guilford
Holden Lewis Northern Guilford
Cam Brown Person
Dravon Mangum Person
Brendan Goodson Person
Jake Miller Rockingham County
Dantre Harvey Western Alamance
JadynNeal Western Alamance
Player of the Year: Andy Pack – Northern Guilford
Outstanding Player of the Year: Dravon Mangum – Person
Coach of the Year: Bill Chambers – Northern Guilford
Women’s Basketball
All-Conference (17)
Akela Morrison Eastern Alamance
Imani Harris Eastern Alamance
Kately Amos McMichael
Haven McArthur Morehead
Asia Pearley Northeast Guilford
Nichelle Jeffries Northeast Guilford
Pamela Mack Northeast Guilford
Elissa Cunane Northern Guilford
Kassie Robakiewicz Northern Guilford
Mercedes Wampler Northern Guilford
Nydriya Marner Person
Amaiyah Moyer Rockingham County
Courtney Hunt Rockingham County
Madeline Hardy Rockingham County
Emily Loy Western Alamance
Makalla Burnette Western Alamance
Morgan Haith Western Alamance
Player of the Year: Elissa Cunane – Northern Guilford
Outstanding Player of the Year: Madeline Hardy – Rockingham County
Coach of the Year: Kim Furlough – Northern Guilford
Wrestling
All-Conference (32)
Christopher Carter Eastern Alamance
Andrew Dawson Eastern Alamance
Seth Redd McMichael
Xavier Searcy McMichael
Tyree King McMichael
Zach Tilley McMichael
Holden Alcorn McMichael
Dantae Richardson Morehead
Logan Howell Morehead
Jordan Isenhour Morehead
Tyler Horton Morehead
Charles White Morehead
Zachary Baumann Morehead
Marcus Griffin Morehead
Jacob Toms Morehead
Eli Whitlow Northern Guilford
Max Benfield Northern Guilford
Heath Gonyer Northern Guilford
Ethan King Northern Guilford
Mat Long Northern Guilford
Cameron Kluttz Northern Guilford
Owen Elwonger Northern Guilford
Zach Barlow Northern Guilford
Paul Kluttz Northern Guilford
Zach White Northern Guilford
Logan Bates Person
Francisco Mondragon Person
Nick Jimenez Person
Diego Jimenez Person
Noah Wilson Rockingham County
Steven Washburn Rockingham County
Harris Moss Western Alamance
Wrestler of the Year (106-145): Heath Gonyer – Northern Guilford
Wrestler of the Year (152-285): Tyree King – McMichael
Coach of the Year: Justin Hardy – Northern Guilford
Men’s Swimming All-Conference
Yash Singh Northern Guilford
Jeremy Lalumondier Northern Guilford
Jonathan Wachendorfer Northern Guilford
Ben Snider Northern Guilford
Preston Forst Northern Guilford
Bryan Hill Northern Guilford
Jonathan Layton Northern Guilford
Lucien Gauthier Western Alamance
Austin Rainey Western Alamance
Jacob Frodyma Western Alamance
Joe Murray Western Alamance
Noah Henderson Western Alamance
Mervin Pais Western Alamance
Perry Greeson Western Alamance
Colby Stuart Western Alamance
Swimmer of the Year: Ethan Wilson – Rockingham County
Coach of the Year: Jodi Troxler – Rockingham County
Women’s Swimming All-Conference
Sophia Lange Eastern Alamance
Rebecca Glebus Northern Guilford
Hannah Koh Northern Guilford
Rachel Graham Northern Guilford
Caroline Daly Northern Guilford
Abby Schoppa Northern Guilford
Olivia Bene Northern Guilford
Madeline Rountree Northern Guilford
Anna Vancil Northern Guilford
Peyton Wilson Rockingham County
Gabby Brown Rockingham County
Reanna Wilmouth Rockingham County
Nadia Whitesell Rockingham County
Corinne Davenport Western Alamance
Kate Stafford Western Alamance
Elizabeth McDevitt Western Alamance
Alison Burge Western Alamance
Laurin Burge Western Alamance
Swimmer of the Year: Caroline Daly – Northern Guilford
Coach of the Year: Jodi Troxler – Rockingham County
