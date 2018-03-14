List of North Carolina High School Basketball Products that will play in the NCAA Tournament and the list is at 46

Posted by Andy Durham on March 14, 2018 at 3:36 pm under College, High School | Be the First to Comment

Here is the list of high school kids from North Carolina, playing in the NCAA Tournament….Do we have any Guilford County girls, other than Akela Maize, from Dudley HS and from New Hope Christian Academy, that will be on the floor for the ladies???

Here are the Boys to Men……List coming in from Nick Stevens, with the High School OT, at WRALSportsFan.com…..

First Name      Last Name               College         High School
Lavar	        Batts, Jr.	        NC State	Jay M. Robinson
Jermaine	Blackmon, Jr.	        Charleston	Davidson Day
C.J.	        Bryce	                NC State	North Mecklenburg
Michael	        Buckland	        Lipscomb	Wesleyan Christian
Lloyd	        Burgess	                UNC-Greensboro	Christ School
Gary	        Clark	                Cincinnati	Clayton
Carter	        Collins	                Davidson	East Chapel Hill
Devin	        Cooper	                Radford	        Northside Christian
Justin	        Cousin	                Radford	        Graham
Gabe	        DeVoe	                Clemson	        Shelby
James	        Dickey	                UNC-Greensboro	Word of God
Torin	        Dorn	                NC State	Vance
John	        Fulkerson	        Tennessee	Christ School
Brandon	        Goldsmith	        NC Central	Millbrook
Devonte	        Graham	                Kansas	        Broughton
John	        Guerra	                NC Central	Cary Academy
Raekwon	        Harney	                NC Central	Winston-Salem Prep
Jeremy	        Harris	                Buffalo	        Page
Jalen	        Harris	                Arkansas	Word of God
Jay	        Huff	                Virginia	Voyager Academy
Brandon	        Huffman	                UNC	        Word of God
Sam	        Hunt	                NC State	Dudley
Kaleb	        Hunter	                UNC-Greensboro	Neuse Christian
Ebuka	        Izundu	                Miami	        Victory Christian
C.J.	        Jackson	                Ohio State	Olympic
Jalen	        Johnson	                Tennessee	Wesleyan Christian
Bates	        Jones	                Davidson	Charlotte Latin
Jack	        Konstanzer	        UNC-Greensboro	First Flight
Kane	        Ma	                UNC	        New Garden Friends
Luke	        Maye	                UNC	        Hough
Marius	        McAllister	        NC Central	Hillside
Jaylen	        McManus	                Charleston	North Mecklenburg
John	        Meeks	                Bucknell	The Burlington School
Davion	        Mintz	                Creighton	North Mecklenburg
Desean	        Murray	                Auburn	        Northside Christian
Ty	        Outlaw	                Virginia Tech	Person
Jordan	        Perkins	                NC Central	Greensboro Day
Theo	        Pinson	                UNC	        Wesleyan Christian
Kishawn	        Pritchett	        Davidson	Lake Norman
Rusty	        Reigel	                Davidson	Charlotte Latin
Ben	        Robertson	        Bucknell	High Point Christian
Aaron	        Rohlman	                UNC	        Hunter Huss
Jordan	        Shepherd	        Oklahoma	Asheville Christian
Demetrius	Troy	                UNC-Greensboro	Word of God
Jordan	        Watkins	                Davidson	Providence Day
Grant	        Williams	        Tennessee	Providence Day

