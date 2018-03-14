List of North Carolina High School Basketball Products that will play in the NCAA Tournament and the list is at 46

Here is the list of high school kids from North Carolina, playing in the NCAA Tournament….Do we have any Guilford County girls, other than Akela Maize, from Dudley HS and from New Hope Christian Academy, that will be on the floor for the ladies???

Here are the Boys to Men……List coming in from Nick Stevens, with the High School OT, at WRALSportsFan.com…..

First Name Last Name College High School Lavar Batts, Jr. NC State Jay M. Robinson Jermaine Blackmon, Jr. Charleston Davidson Day C.J. Bryce NC State North Mecklenburg Michael Buckland Lipscomb Wesleyan Christian Lloyd Burgess UNC-Greensboro Christ School Gary Clark Cincinnati Clayton Carter Collins Davidson East Chapel Hill Devin Cooper Radford Northside Christian Justin Cousin Radford Graham Gabe DeVoe Clemson Shelby James Dickey UNC-Greensboro Word of God Torin Dorn NC State Vance John Fulkerson Tennessee Christ School Brandon Goldsmith NC Central Millbrook Devonte Graham Kansas Broughton John Guerra NC Central Cary Academy Raekwon Harney NC Central Winston-Salem Prep Jeremy Harris Buffalo Page Jalen Harris Arkansas Word of God Jay Huff Virginia Voyager Academy Brandon Huffman UNC Word of God Sam Hunt NC State Dudley Kaleb Hunter UNC-Greensboro Neuse Christian Ebuka Izundu Miami Victory Christian C.J. Jackson Ohio State Olympic Jalen Johnson Tennessee Wesleyan Christian Bates Jones Davidson Charlotte Latin Jack Konstanzer UNC-Greensboro First Flight Kane Ma UNC New Garden Friends Luke Maye UNC Hough Marius McAllister NC Central Hillside Jaylen McManus Charleston North Mecklenburg John Meeks Bucknell The Burlington School Davion Mintz Creighton North Mecklenburg Desean Murray Auburn Northside Christian Ty Outlaw Virginia Tech Person Jordan Perkins NC Central Greensboro Day Theo Pinson UNC Wesleyan Christian Kishawn Pritchett Davidson Lake Norman Rusty Reigel Davidson Charlotte Latin Ben Robertson Bucknell High Point Christian Aaron Rohlman UNC Hunter Huss Jordan Shepherd Oklahoma Asheville Christian Demetrius Troy UNC-Greensboro Word of God Jordan Watkins Davidson Providence Day Grant Williams Tennessee Providence Day