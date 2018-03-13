Virginia Tech Spring Football Report and as Hokies hit Spring, it is time for Hooker to become more than a Looker and he has to jump into the QB pressure-cooker

from Andy Durham at GSOSports.com saying here is Andy Bitter, from The Roanoke Times, on the Virginia Tech Hokies are looking for as they hit their 2018 Spring Football Practice…(This piece/post by Bitter coming in from the Lynchburg News-Advance at www.newsadvance.com…For the full VA Tech post/piece from Andy Bitter, CLICK HERE.

1. The Hokies hope to get a good evaluation of quarterbacks Hendon Hooker(Dudley High School) and Ryan Willis this spring.

Head coach Justin Fuente noted that Virginia Tech has a good idea of what Josh Jackson has to bring to the position, adding: “I make no bones about it: I like Josh’s competitiveness and look forward to getting them out there and going and getting after it.”

That said, he wants a full evaluation of all the quarterbacks on the roster, which is why Hooker(Dudley HS) and Willis will get a good complement of reps in what still sounds like an open competition.

Hooker redshirted last year after a star turn in the spring game. Willis had to sit out under NCAA rules after transferring from Kansas, where he played as a true freshman.

“Hendon doesn’t have game experience but has some talent. And the one thing that he did do during fall when we would practice on Thursdays, even though he got very few reps throughout the week, he seemed to get in there and things seemed to move smoothly. And that was a good sign that he could kind of process and communicate in our game simulations on Thursday, Hendon was able to, in the few reps that he got, he was kind of able to get int here and calm things down and operate things smoothly. So I’m anxious to see him anxious to see them just like they’re anxious just to get out there.”

Offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen echoed those thoughts:

“Hendon’s a guy we’ve been excited about since he’s been here. Really came in as an early grad high school kid and pushed for the job and showed us that he’s got the talent that he did have. He’s still learning the game, learning what to do, fine-tuning his game, but he’s going to be in the mix. It’s going to be a fun spring.”

+++++3. Wide receiver is pretty well thinned out this spring because of injuries.+++++

Ball State transfer Damon Hazelton, who had to sit out last fall, is out this spring with an undisclosed injury. Both Eric Kumah, who came on strong at the end of last year, and early enrollee Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford High School), one of the top-ranked signees in the 2018 class, will be limited throughout spring.