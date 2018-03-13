Updates on Southeast Guilford HS Athletic changes for 3/13-15

Updates on Southeast Guilford HS Athletic changes

Softball:

SEG @ SA moved from today to tomorrow (Wednesday 3/14) – Varsity will play first @ 5pm with JV to follow.

SEG vs Piedmont Classical will be played Thursday at SE @ 5:15

Lacrosse:

Varsity Men’s Lax will be played Thursday (3/15) vs West Forsyth @ WF @ 7:15pm

Baseball: TBA

Soccer:

SEG @ SA on Thursday 3/15 @ 5pm & 6:30pm

SEG vs Ragsdale TBD

SEG JV @ Ledford JV TBD

Golf:

Match from today is moved tomorrow (Wednesday 3/14) @ ACC (Bus Schedule: SH Big Bus)

Tennis:

SEG vs EG will be played on (Friday 3/16) @ SE 4:30pm

Track:

SEG vs NWG & PG canceled reschedule date TBD

Courtesy of Shawyn Newton, Athletic Director at Southeast Guilford High School