Updates on Southeast Guilford HS Athletic changes for 3/13-15
Updates on Southeast Guilford HS Athletic changes
Softball:
SEG @ SA moved from today to tomorrow (Wednesday 3/14) – Varsity will play first @ 5pm with JV to follow.
SEG vs Piedmont Classical will be played Thursday at SE @ 5:15
Lacrosse:
Varsity Men’s Lax will be played Thursday (3/15) vs West Forsyth @ WF @ 7:15pm
Baseball: TBA
Soccer:
SEG @ SA on Thursday 3/15 @ 5pm & 6:30pm
SEG vs Ragsdale TBD
SEG JV @ Ledford JV TBD
Golf:
Match from today is moved tomorrow (Wednesday 3/14) @ ACC (Bus Schedule: SH Big Bus)
Tennis:
SEG vs EG will be played on (Friday 3/16) @ SE 4:30pm
Track:
SEG vs NWG & PG canceled reschedule date TBD
Courtesy of Shawyn Newton, Athletic Director at Southeast Guilford High School
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.