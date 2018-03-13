Update on T. Wingate Andres HS Athletics for this Week

Posted by Press Release on March 13, 2018 at 12:29 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

Monday, March 12
Dismiss
6:00 PM Women’s Varsity Softball Postponed- Jordan-Matthews High School Home

Tuesday, March 13
Dismiss
No events scheduled

Wednesday, March 14
Dismiss
5:00 PM Men’s Varsity Baseball High Point Central High School 3:15 PM Away
6:00 PM Women’s Varsity Softball Eastern Randolph High School 3:30 PM Away

Thursday, March 15
Dismiss
6:00 PM Men’s Varsity Baseball North Moore High School Home

Friday, March 16
Dismiss
6:00 PM Women’s Varsity Softball Randleman High School Home

Saturday, March 17
Dismiss
9:00 AM Men’s Varsity Outdoor Track Cancelled- Neil Morris Invitational at HP Athletic Complex Home

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top