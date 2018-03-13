Update on T. Wingate Andres HS Athletics for this Week
Monday, March 12
6:00 PM Women’s Varsity Softball Postponed- Jordan-Matthews High School Home
Tuesday, March 13
No events scheduled
Wednesday, March 14
5:00 PM Men’s Varsity Baseball High Point Central High School 3:15 PM Away
6:00 PM Women’s Varsity Softball Eastern Randolph High School 3:30 PM Away
Thursday, March 15
6:00 PM Men’s Varsity Baseball North Moore High School Home
Friday, March 16
6:00 PM Women’s Varsity Softball Randleman High School Home
Saturday, March 17
9:00 AM Men’s Varsity Outdoor Track Cancelled- Neil Morris Invitational at HP Athletic Complex Home
