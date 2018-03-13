Southern Alamance HS Athletic Department: Cancellations & Make Ups Announced For This Week!

Southern Alamance HS Athletic Department: Cancellations & Make Ups

Softball:

SEG @ SA moved from today to tomorrow (Wednesday 3/14) – Varsity will play first @ 5pm with JV to follow.

Lacrosse:

JV Lax is canceled today! Varsity Lax will be played today (3/13) vs Chapel Hill @ SA @ 6pm (Varsity only)

Baseball:

PG @ SA is still the same for tomorrow. Baseball is exploring playing Varsity only and/or first tomorrow as well. Will keep you posted. **SEG @ SA make up TBD – will keep you posted!

Soccer:

SEG @ SA on Thursday 3/15 @ 5pm & 6:30pm

Golf:

Match from today is moved tomorrow (Wednesday 3/14) @ ACC (Bus Schedule: SH Big Bus)

Tennis:

SA vs EA will not be made up due to lack of room in schedule.

Courtesy of Jon Russell, Athletics Director and Softball coach at Southern Alamance High School