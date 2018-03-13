Local Basketball products that will be taking the court for the NCAA Tournament

Here is our list of locals that will be taking the court for the men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament that gets under way tonight in Dayton, Ohio….

There may be others, but here is what we have so far…..

Jordan Perkins(Greensboro Day School)….He will be playing tomorrow night for N.C. Central vs. Texas Southern, at Dayton, Ohio…

Sam Hunt(Dudley HS)….He will be playing on Thursday for N.C. State vs. Seton Hall, at Wichita, Kansas…

Jeremy Harris(Page HS)….He will be playing on Thursday for Buffalo vs. Arizona, at Boise, Idaho…

Kylia Sykes(Page HS)….He will be playing on Thursday for UNCG vs. Gonzaga, at Boise, Idaho…(Sykes was Page for one year, about 5-6 years ago.)

Theo Pinson(Wesleyan Christian Academy)….He will by playing on Friday for North Carolina vs. Lipscomb, at Charlotte…

Kane Ma(New Garden Friends School)….He will be playing on Friday for North Carolina vs. Lipscomb, at Charlotte…

Walker Miller(from Greensboro, UNCG coach Wes Miller’s brother and played high school ball at New Hampton Prep in N.H.)….He will be playing on Friday, for North Carolina vs. Lipscomb, at Charlotte…