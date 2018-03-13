HPU’s Herman Named Big South WLAX Defensive Player of the Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — High Point University women’s lacrosse junior midfielder Samantha Herman has been named the Big South Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday (March 13).

Herman helped lead the Panthers to a 20-9 victory over Marist on on Saturday (March 10) in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. The junior earned five draw controls, grabbed three ground balls and caused three turnovers. Herman is currently fifth in the nation in caused turnovers with 2.75 per game.

The Panthers return to action Wednesday (March 14) when they host No. 21 Notre Dame. First draw at Vert Stadium is set for 4 p.m.