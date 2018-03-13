HPU Men’s Golf: Panthers Complete Action at Southern Intercollegiate

• Sophomore Brendan MacDougall was the squad’s top finisher tying for 24th (74-76, +6).

• High Point placed 14th (615) in a deep and talented 18-team field as No. 18 Arkansas claimed the team title (567).

• The Purple & White is back in action on March 23-25 at the Furman Intercollegiate in Greenville, S.C.

ATHENS, Ga. – The High Point University men’s golf team placed 14th a competitive field at the Southern Intercollegiate hosted by the University of Georgia at the Athens Country Club on Monday.

Sophomore Brendan MacDougall paced the Panthers carding a team-best 74 on the first round before senior Emile Menard matched that score on the second 18. As a team, High Point improved by nine strokes for the first round to the second finishing with a two-round total of 615.

“Today was not a good representation of the direction we believe this program is heading,” head coach Brady Gregor said. “One-day formats are more like a sprint and when you put yourself in the position we did after round one, it’s not easy to recover. There were areas of our game that, plain and simple, got exposed today. No excuses, we have to get better from top to bottom and start to get ready to make a run once we get to the conference championship.”

In total, MacDougall tied for 24th after carding a 76 on his second trip around the par-72, 6,917-yard course. Following his fellow Canadian, Menard tied for 46th in the field improving by six strokes in the second round (80-74, 154).

Like Menard, junior Davis Kiger shot an opening round 80 before bouncing back with a round in the mid-70s in the second round. The Harrisburg, N.C. native finished the tournament tied for 51st just a stroke behind Menard.

Once stroke behind Kiger, sophomore Alec Weary shot matching 78s to finish in a tie for 59th. Rounding out the lineup, sophomore RJ Bartolomucci shot an 81 followed by a 79. Bartolomucci, though, provided the Panthers’ only eagle of the event while MacDougall’s seven birdies tied for 11th in the field.

No. 18 Arkansas took home the tournament title (567) while the Razorback’s Alvaro Ortiz and Luis Garza tied for medalist honors.

Next up, the Panthers head to the Furman Intercollegiate on March 23-25 at the Furman University Golf Club.