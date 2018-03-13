Greensboro College Athletics Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Class

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College Department of Athletics will induct four individuals and one team into its 2018 Hall of Fame class, the department announced Tuesday.

The class includes Brad Apple ’94 (men’s basketball), Ashley Cabral ’08 (women’s soccer), Jenee Johnson ’08 (softball), Allen Stallings ’12 (football), and the 2010-2011 Sweet-16 women’s basketball team.

The inductees will be recognized during a ceremony on April 7 in conjunction with Greensboro College’s Alumni Weekend festivities.

Brad Apple – Men’s Basketball

Brad Apple, from Greensboro, N.C., was a member of the Greensboro College men’s basketball team during the 1990-1994 seasons, obtaining a degree in physical education. Apple finished his career holding five places in the Greensboro College record books, while helping his team to an appearance in the 1994 NCAA Division III Elite 8 and earning a national three-point shooting percentage title (.539) in his junior season. In the 1993-1994 season, Apple earned his second of two All-Conference selections while also being named to the NABC All-District second team. Also during that season, Apple led his team in three-pointers made (57) and total points scored (483) as a captain.

Ashley Cabral – Women’s Soccer

Ashley Cabral, from West Haven, Conn., was a member of the Greensboro College women’s soccer team from 2004 to 2007, obtaining a Liberal Arts degree in May 2008. During her career, Cabral all but rewrote the women’s soccer record books. She still holds 15 places on the career, single-game and single-season books, including most points in a single season (57) and most goals in a single season (26). Cabral was a four-time USA South All-Conference selection, while earning the league’s Player of the Year honors in 2007. Cabral was then named to the NCCSIA All-State team and the third-team NSCAA All-South Team.

Jenee Johnson – Softball

Jenee Johnson, from Richmond, Va., was a member of the Greensboro College softball team from 2004 to 2008, obtaining a sociology degree in May 2008. Johnson is one of the most successful and most decorated softball players ever to wear a Greensboro College softball uniform. Johnson placed her name in the college record books 23 times and still sits atop five career categories (batting average, at bats, runs, hits, and total bases) and four single-season categories (most games played, most games started, most hits, most at bats). Johnson received second-team All-Conference honors in each of her first two seasons before being named to the first team in 2007 and earning NFCA third-team All-Region accolades. During her senior season, Johnson once again earned first-team all-conference honors and third-team NFCA All-Region honors. Following her graduation, Johnson was awarded the 2008 USA South Athletic Conference Woman of the Year for her work on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

Allen Stallings – Football

Allen Stallings, from Manteo, N.C., was a member of the Greensboro College football team from 2008 to 2011, establishing himself as a dominant defensive force. Upon his graduation with a degree in criminal justice, Stallings’s name appeared in the college record books 15 times. He also held the USA South Athletic Conference record for most tackles in a single game with 26, a record that stands today. Stallings still ranks atop the Greensboro College career record books for total tackles (373), unassisted tackles (193) and assisted tackles (180). Stallings was twice named an All-American, while also earning USA South Athletic All-Conference selections following his junior and senior seasons. Following his senior season, Stallings was selected to participate in the National Bowl, a Division III All-Star game, where he was named the game’s Defensive Most Valuable player.

2010-2011 Women’s Basketball Team

The 2010-2011 women’s basketball team posted a program single-season record of 28-3, in route to an appearance in the NCAA Division III Sweet 16. All-American Danielle Duncan, All-Region selection Nikki Wilborn and USA South Rookie of the Year Chevena Pickard led the Pride. After starting out the season with a program-record 24 straight wins, the Pride were ranked in both the WBCA and D3hoops.com polls. After falling to Christopher Newport University in the USA South Athletic Conference championship game, the Pride received an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament. Greensboro traveled to Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pa., for the first and second rounds. The Pride topped St. Vincent College, 83-66, in the first round before advancing to the Sweet 16 on a buzzer-beating three-pointer, 57-55, by Wilborn against the host Eagles. Despite a strong push in the Sweet 16 game, Greensboro saw its historic season end after falling to the University of Chicago. Following the season, Greensboro sat 13th in polls, while Head Coach Randy Tuggle, who was named USA South Coach of the Year, was awarded WBCA Region 5 Coach of the Year honors.

