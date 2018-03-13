Going Back one year in Time:Let’s look back at what Northern Guilford and Northwest Guilford did in their 2017 NCHSAA Girls Basketball Championship Games

Sometimes it is fun to go back in time and see what the Guilford County teams did the last time around, when both Northern Guilford and Northwest Guilford were playing for NCHSAA Girls State Titles, back in 2017, with Northern Guilford in Chapel Hill and Northwest Guilford in, Raleigh…

from www.nchsaa.org:

3A Women: Northern Guilford nips Hickory Ridge 66-64

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Northern Guilford returned to the

3A State Championship game for the second year in a

row and held on to beat Hickory Ridge 66-64, reversing

the heartbreak of one year ago and claiming the

school’s first Women’s Basketball State Championship.

Northern Guilford trailed by as many as 12 points in

the first half as Hickory Ridge came out on fire, shooting

better than 50% from the floor in the first half. The

Lady Bulls led by eight at the intermission.

Northern Guilford regrouped at the half and got an

incredible performance from Elissa Cunane who scored

24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to complete her

double-double. Cunane was named the Kay Yow Most

Valuable Player of the Game. She was one block shy of

a triple-double with nine when she fouled out of the

game with 1:30 to go and the Nighthawks up 63-54.

With Cunane out of the game, Deja Neal went to work

for the Lady Bulls, scoring six in a 7-0 Hickory Ridge

run to cut the Northern advantage to just two with 24

seconds remaining. Northern Guilford got a run-out lay

in from Kassie Robakewicz to extend the lead back to

four before Neal would trim the lead back to two with a

pair of free throws with nine seconds to play at 65-63.

Northern Guilford’s Kelly Lomax converted one of her

two free throws with eight seconds to play and when

Hickory Ridge’s Nia Daniel was fouled with two seconds

to play, she hit the first free throw to trim the

Nighthawk lead to two at 66-64. Daniel intentionally

missed the second free throw and the Lady Bulls

grabbed the rebound but Sydney Miller could not get

a shot off as she was stripped by Northern Guilford’s

Janelle Henderson to seal the victory and hand the

Lady Bulls their first loss of the season.

Robakewicz finished in double figures with 14 points

and four rebounds to go with a pair of assists. Mercedes

Wampler was also in double figures with 10

points, a pair of assists and two steals.

Hickory Ridge had three players in double figures with

Gabby Smith leading the way with her 15 points, three

rebounds and four steals. Daniel added 13 with nine

rebounds and Jiera Shears chipped in 12 points with

three steals and a pair of assists.

Northern Guilford finished the season 31-1, champions

of the Mid-State 3A Conference where they were 16-0.

The Nighthawks won the Eastern Regional for the second

straight year and claimed their first State Championship

in Women’s Basketball.

4A Women: NW Guilford fights past SE Raleigh 36-34 to win school’s first WBB State Championship

RALEIGH, N.C. – Northwest Guilford is used to close

scoring big games, and the experience paid off as the

Vikings held off Southeast Raleigh for a hard-fought

36-34 victory. The win was the first state championship

victory for the Vikings Women’s Basketball program.

Tamia Davis had a stick-back two with 13 seconds remaining

to draw Southeast Raleigh within two late, but

the Bulldogs couldn’t get the bucket to tie or take the

lead on the final possession as a shot from Tamia Hicks

fell short at the final horn.

The two teams battled hard defensively, as Southeast

Raleigh outscored Northwest 14-9 in the second quarter

to take a five-point lead. Northwest flipped the

script in the third, as the Vikings knotted the score up

headed to the final frame by outscoring the Bulldogs

9-4 in the third.

Sophomore Elizabeth Kitley had a double-double with

15 points and ten rebounds helping her to be named

the Kay Yow Most Valuable Player of the game. Her ten

rebounds helped give Northwest a 35-30 advantage on

the glass.

Cayla King was named Northwest Guilford’s Most

Outstanding Player and was the only other Viking in

double figures with 16 points. She was 11 of 12 from

the free throw line and had seven rebounds to go with

three assists and two steals.

Southeast Raleigh was led by Tamia Hicks who scored

13 points to lead the Bulldogs while grabbing four rebounds

and blocking three shots. Hicks was named the

Bulldogs Most Outstanding Player. Jada McMillian was

the only other Southeast Raleigh player in double digits

with 12 points on the day.

The Bulldogs finished the year at 32-1 and were 14-0

in the Greater Neuse River 4A Conference where they

were the champions for the ninth year in a row. They

won the school’s fourth Eastern Regional Championship

this year.

Northwest Guilford finished the season 30-2 on the

year, winners of the Piedmont Triad 4A Conference

where they were a perfect 10-0. The Vikings won the

Western Regional final for the second straight year and

grabbed their first state championship in Women’s

Basketball with the victory.