Former Cameron kid arrested in Concord for DUI:WWE wrestler Jeff Hardy wrecks his Cadillac and takes a step backwards in his battle vs. life

The kid from Cameron and former Union Pines High School football player, Jeff Hardy, is in trouble with the law again….Hardy has been arrested numerous times over the past ten years, while wrestling for WWE, TNA and other professional wrestling groups/organizations….Jeff always seems like he is going to get his stuff together, but then things seem to fall apart at the seams again for him…

He has been battling these demons with alcohol and drugs for many years now, and it doesn’t look Jeff can pin this opponent….He wins in the wrestling ring/squared circle, but outside of the ring, Jeff Hardy can not seem to get a grip on the foreign substances that just keep on bringing him down…

Jeff is down for the count again and how many more times will he get the chance to get back up, dust himself off and return to wrestling…After what we saw from the Ric Flair documentary, you would think some of the other wrestlers would have learned from all of the mistakes that Flair made, but from what we can tell, Jeff Hardy must have missed the movie/memo that Ric Flair was sending the way of his fellow grapplers….

Hardy has messed up again and just when you think Jeff has got it right, he takes another left turn….Crash and burn, and here is what happened with Jeff Hardy this past Saturday night, down in Concord…..

from www.wrestlinginc.com:

Jeff Hardy was arrested on Saturday night for driving while impaired in Concord, North Carolina. Hardy was arrested at 10:39 pm by the Concord Police Department after he was involved in a traffic crash. He was released later that evening.

The accident occurred around 8:11 pm on Concord Parkway. Hardy ran off the roadway and struck a guardrail, which caused his car to spin out into the middle of the right northbound lane. Hardy’s license has been suspended for 30 days, and he has a court date scheduled for April 16th.

Hardy has two WWE Wellness policy violations which carried over with his return to the company last year. While a third policy violation would result in a termination, it should be noted that is only for positive tests for substances prohibited by the Wellness Policy “other than marijuana and alcohol.”

Hardy has been out of action since suffering a torn right rotator cuff in September. We have reached out to WWE for comment and will provide it if we receive it.

from www.pwtorch.com and Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor

WWE wrestler Jeff Hardy was arrested on Saturday in Concord, North Carolina for driving while intoxicated after he crashed his 2016 Cadillac and struck roughly 105-feet of guardrail. TMZ.com reports that Hardy agreed to a breathalyzer and blew a .25, which is three times more than the legal limit.

WWE issued the following statement: “Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions. We are investigating the matter and awaiting information from local law enforcement officials.”

Jason Powell’s POV: CBSSports.com reports that Hardy is due in court on April 16 and had his driver’s license automatically revoked for 30 days. Fortunately, there is no mention of Hardy or anyone else being injured in the crash. Hardy was arrested in 2009 on cocaine and prescription pill charges.