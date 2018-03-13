Elon’s Seibring Earns NABC All-District MBB Team Honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Elon University men’s basketball junior forward Tyler Seibring received honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), as the organization announced its NABC Division I All-District teams for the 2017-18 season on Tuesday, March 13. Seibring earned a second team selection in District 10, his first-career NABC All-District Team honor.

2017-18 NABC All-District Teams

Selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC in NCAA Division I, these student-athletes represent the finest basketball players across America. The 250 student-athletes, from 25 districts, are eligible for the NABC Coaches’ Division I All-American teams.

Seibring was an All-CAA Second Team honoree this season after averaging team-highs of 15.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest. He bettered his numbers during conference play, averaging 18.0 points and 7.3 rebounds against CAA opponents. He scored in double figures in 29 of the team’s 32 games this season and scored in double figures in 20 straight contests to finish the season. The Normal, Ill. native, scored 20 or more points in six games this year and shot the ball 49.1 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three. Seibring additionally earned CAA Co-Player of the Week honors on Feb. 5. He also became the program’s 40th player to reach 1,000 career points and his 1,267 career points currently ranks 20th on the program’s all-time scoring list.

Additionally this season, Seibring earned CoSIDA Academic All-America honors for the second consecutive season, was named the 2018 Colonial Athletic Association’s Dean Ehlers Leadership Award winner, and earned CoSIDA Academic All-District 3 honors. Seibring maintains a 3.95 GPA as an English and Economics double major in the classroom, has been a member of the President’s List every semester, is a two-time CAA Commissioner’s Academic Award winner, and was elected to the Phi Beta Kappa Academic Honor Society this season.

Seibring becomes Elon’s first NABC All-District Team selection since Lucas Troutman ’14 earned District 22 First Team honors for the 2013-14 season. Since the Elon men’s basketball program became a NCAA Division I program in 1999-00, Seibring becomes just the third player in program history to earn All-District honors from the NABC, joining Troutman and Jack Isenbarger ’14.

About the National Association of Basketball Coaches

Located in Kansas City, MO, the NABC was founded in 1927 by Phog Allen, the legendary basketball coach at the University of Kansas. Allen, a student of James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, organized coaches into this collective group to serve as Guardians of the Game. The NABC currently has nearly 5,000 members consisting primarily of university and college men’s basketball coaches. All members of the NABC are expected to uphold the core values of being a Guardian of the Game by bringing attention to the positive aspects of the sport of basketball and the role coaches play in the academic and athletic lives of today’s student-athletes. The four core values of being a Guardian of the Game are advocacy, leadership, service and education. Additional information about the NABC, its programs and membership, can be found at www.nabc.com.

NABC All-District 10 Team

First Team

Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra

Joe Chealey, College of Charleston

Vasa Pusica, Northeastern

Devontae Cacok, UNCW

Jarell Brantley, College of Charleston

Second Team

Nathan Knight, William & Mary

Grant Riller, College of Charleston

Zane Martin, Towson

Tyler Seibring, Elon

Rokas Gustys, Hofstra