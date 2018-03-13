Elon WBB Phoenix Slated for First-Round Matchup Against NC State

ELON, N.C. – The thirteenth-seeded Elon University women’s basketball will kick off its 2018 NCAA Tournament run with a first-round matchup against fourth-seeded NC State on Friday, March 16, in Raleigh, N.C.

2018 NCAA BRACKET

The Phoenix, owner of a 25-7 record this season with back-to-back CAA Tournament titles, will take on a 24-8 Wolfpack team at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and Watch ESPN. The winner will move on to face No. 5 Maryland or No. 12 Princeton in the second round on Sunday, March 18.

The Wolfpack is led by leading scorer Chelsea Nelson who averages a team-best 13.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. Including Nelson, NC State has four players who average double-figure scoring totals – Kiara Nelson (12.0), Aislinn Konig (10.3) and Akela Maize (10.2)

Elon and NC State met earlier this year in Raleigh with the Wolfpack pulling out a 70-57 victory. However, with 1:27 to play, Elon trailed by just five points before NC State hit its free throws down the stretch to seal the decision.

Led by First Team All-CAA honoree Shay Burnett’s 13.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game, the CAA Tournament Most Outstanding Performer has helped Elon to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments for the first time in program history. Ra’Shika White, the CAA Sixth Player of the Year and a Second Team All-CAA honoree has also averaged a big 12.8 points off the bench with six boards per contest while Malaya Johnson, another Second Team All-CAA honoree, averages 12.0 point and 6.0 rebounds per outing. With back-to-back 25-win seasons, it marks the third time in program history Elon has won at least 25 games in a row since it reached at least 25 in 1979-80, 1980-81 and 1981-82.

In this year’s CAA Tournament, the Phoenix defeated sixth-seeded William & Mary 67-50 in the quarterfinals, topped second-seeded James Madison 76-53 in the semifinals and top-seeded tournament host Drexel 57-45 in the title game on Saturday, March 10. Elon has now won six consecutive CAA Tournament games and has won each by a margin of at least 12 points. Winning the tournament as the No. 3 seed, the Phoenix became the second team not seeded No. 1 or No. 2 in CAA Tournament history to win the title by joining the 1992 Old Dominion squad that was seeded No. 3.

Entering the Big Dance, Elon is on a 13-game winning streak, which is the longest in its Division I history and tied for the seventh-longest active streak in the nation.

NCAA TICKET INFORMATION

In order to be considered for tickets to Elon’s first-round game in the NCAA Tournament, fans must fill out the Ticket Request Form. Filling out the form does not guarantee tickets. To be considered for tickets, fans must fill out the Ticket Request form by Tuesday, March 13, at 12 p.m. noon. The Elon Athletic Ticket Office will contact those selected for tickets on Tuesday, March 13, to complete transactions. For questions on ticketing, please email athtickets@elon.edu. Elon students do not need to fill out the Ticket Request Form. For information on student tickets, please contact the Office of Student Involvement.

KEEP UP WITH THE PHOENIX

