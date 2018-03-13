Eastern Guilford HS Athletics Schedule Changes for today- 3/13/18 and others

Eastern Guilford HS Athletics Schedule Changes for today

Men’s Golf-

The home golf match vs. McMichael and Rockingham Co. scheduled for today has been postponed- rescheduled- TBD

Baseball-

The away baseball games vs. Asheboro, scheduled for today, have been postponed.

Varsity will play at Asheboro tomorrow, 3/14/18- game time 5:00 pm.

JV game has been cancelled.

The away varsity baseball game vs. Western Guilford scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday 3/14/18, has been postponed- rescheduled- TBD.

Softball-

The away softball game vs. Asheboro, scheduled for today has been postponed and rescheduled for Saturday, 3/17/18- game time 12:00 pm.

The home softball games vs. Orange scheduled for tomorrow will be postponed- reschedule hoping for Thursday, 3/15/18- pending field condition. (A decision will be made on Wednesday afternoon)

Women’s Soccer-

The home soccer game vs. Asheboro, scheduled for today has been postponed and rescheduled for Friday, 3/16/18- game time will be 5:30 pm.

The home soccer game vs. Northeast Guilford scheduled for Thursday, 4/12/18- game time is changed to 5:30 pm – (due to lacrosse make up scheduled at 7:30 after soccer).

Track-

The away track meet at SE Guilford scheduled for today has been postponed- rescheduled- TBD.

Lacrosse-

The away lacrosse game vs. Western Guilford scheduled for today has been postponed and rescheduled for Thursday, 3/15/18- game time 6:00 pm.

The home lacrosse game vs. Asheboro scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday 3/14/18, has been postponed and rescheduled for Thursday, 4/12/18- game time will be 7:30 pm.

The home lacrosse game vs. Williams scheduled for Friday, 3/16/18- game time has been changed to 7:30 pm- (due to playing a soccer make-up game at 5:30 pm)

Women’s Soccer-

The home soccer game vs. Rockingham Co. scheduled for Thursday, 3/15/18 has been cancelled- due to Rockingham having to reschedule a conference game- and no make-up dates available.

Lacrosse-

The home lacrosse game vs. Atkins that was postponed from 3/7/18 has been cancelled- due to no make-up dates available.

Courtesy of Randall Hackett

Athletic Director

Eastern Guilford High School