Eastern Guilford HS Athletics Schedule Changes for today- 3/13/18 and others

Eastern Guilford HS Athletics Schedule Changes for today
Men’s Golf-
The home golf match vs. McMichael and Rockingham Co. scheduled for today has been postponed- rescheduled- TBD
Baseball-
The away baseball games vs. Asheboro, scheduled for today, have been postponed.
Varsity will play at Asheboro tomorrow, 3/14/18- game time 5:00 pm.
JV game has been cancelled.
The away varsity baseball game vs. Western Guilford scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday 3/14/18, has been postponed- rescheduled- TBD.
Softball-
The away softball game vs. Asheboro, scheduled for today has been postponed and rescheduled for Saturday, 3/17/18- game time 12:00 pm.
The home softball games vs. Orange scheduled for tomorrow will be postponed- reschedule hoping for Thursday, 3/15/18- pending field condition. (A decision will be made on Wednesday afternoon)
Women’s Soccer-
The home soccer game vs. Asheboro, scheduled for today has been postponed and rescheduled for Friday, 3/16/18- game time will be 5:30 pm.
The home soccer game vs. Northeast Guilford scheduled for Thursday, 4/12/18- game time is changed to 5:30 pm – (due to lacrosse make up scheduled at 7:30 after soccer).
Track-
The away track meet at SE Guilford scheduled for today has been postponed- rescheduled- TBD.
Lacrosse-
The away lacrosse game vs. Western Guilford scheduled for today has been postponed and rescheduled for Thursday, 3/15/18- game time 6:00 pm.
The home lacrosse game vs. Asheboro scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday 3/14/18, has been postponed and rescheduled for Thursday, 4/12/18- game time will be 7:30 pm.
The home lacrosse game vs. Williams scheduled for Friday, 3/16/18- game time has been changed to 7:30 pm- (due to playing a soccer make-up game at 5:30 pm)
The home soccer game vs. Rockingham Co. scheduled for Thursday, 3/15/18 has been cancelled- due to Rockingham having to reschedule a conference game- and no make-up dates available.
The home lacrosse game vs. Atkins that was postponed from 3/7/18 has been cancelled- due to no make-up dates available.
