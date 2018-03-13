Caldwell Academy Student-Athlete Commits to attend Berry College

Caldwell Academy Student/Athlete Hannah Hulsman, a Junior, commits to play Volleyball at Berry College, a Division III school located, Berry, Ga.

Hannah has been a very valuable player for Caldwell the last three years earning Triad All Conference Team, 2015, 2016, 2017, Conference Player of the Year 2015, All State 2015, All Area 2nd Team 2015, & All Area Honorable Mention 2016 & 2017…..

We look forward to her having an Outstanding Senior Year on the school volleyball team.

Courtesy of Bob Black, Caldwell Academy support team……