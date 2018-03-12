WSSU Rams Baseball at (14-7) after nine-game win streak with Randy Norris(Dudley HS) off to a huge start and assistant coach Enad Haddad doing his part too

The Winston-Salem State Rams baseball team is off to a very strong (14-7) start and they are coming out of a nine-game winning streak that got snapped this past weekend and the wins for the Rams have come due to outstanding defense and some of the best hitting that WSSU has ever shown…

Local Randy Norris, from Dudley High School, has keyed that Ram offense and the young Norris, now a junior in more ways than one, is putting up the numbers that would make a Baptist preacher stand up and shout…

(The Baptist pastor would say Amen, when he saw what kind of team Ram assistant coach Enad Haddad(Western Guilford HS), was able to bring into Ram Country.)

from John Dell, with the Winston-Salem Journal on-line, on the Winston-Salem State Rams’ baseball team, for 2018……www.journalnow.com

Junior Randy Norris(Dudley High School), who has switched from second base to the outfield this season, is having an outstanding season. He’s hitting .481 with 10 RBIs and 10 stolen bases and has a slugging percentage of .642.….(Norris among the nation’s leaders at the NCAA DII level with the .481 avg., coming on his near-national tops, 39 hits.)

Ritsche says it’s likely that Norris could get drafted by the major leagues in the late rounds of June’s draft. Until then, however, Norris is all about winning games.

“The nine-game win streak was good, and our intensity was right there,” Norris said. “We were fired up, and we were getting after it. The streak ended, but it was a good run.”

*****The Rams appear to be slump proof at every position thanks to the depth and a 35-man roster.*****

“If you are slacking off on this team we move to the next guy, because we have depth,” Norris said. “If you mess up or are in a little slump, we’ve got guys to come in and produce. That’s been great to see.”

WSSU brought in 29 new players for 2018 and most the new Rams came right from high school…..

Rams’ Coach Kevin Ritsche:

“I want to credit my coaches because they’ve brought the guys in that we’ve needed,” Ritsche said about his assistants Enad Haddad(Western Guilford High School), Rob Woodall, Mark Nales and Tyler Rost. “We want to build more of a culture where guys are here for the long haul. I’ve got nothing against transfers, but we are really looking more at the high school recruits than maybe we did a few years ago.”

