Tuesday Elon Baseball Game at UNCG Postponed

ELON, N.C. – Due to inclement weather, the Elon University baseball game scheduled to be played on Tuesday, March 13, at UNCG has been postponed. The two will now play at UNCG Baseball Stadium at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 15.

Elon will be back in action on Wednesday, March 14, with a 4 p.m. game at #17 East Carolina.