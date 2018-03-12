THE FIRST TEE OF THE TRIAD SPRING REGISTRATION UNDERWAY; FUNDRAISING GOLF TOURNAMENT SET FOR APRIL 13

GREENSBORO, N.C. – – It’s snowing today, but spring returns soon. The First Tee of the Triad’s spring classes begin two weeks from today, and registration is open now, the local chapter of the international organization announced today.

Spring after-school classes, which are open to Piedmont Triad students ages 7-18, begin March 26 at all First Tee of the Triad locations. After-school classes are scheduled for Monday through Thursday from 4:30 until 6 p.m. Numerous classes at multiple locations have space, but classes are filling quickly.

All participants, new or returning, are required to register for classes in order to guarantee their spaces. Information on registration and scholarships for all classes is available at www.thefirstteeetriad.org. Simply click on “registration” to get started; scholarships can be requested during the online registration process.

In addition, The First Tee of the Triad hosts its second-annual golf tournament on Friday, April 13 at 1 p.m. on the Bermuda Run East course in Clemmons. The fee is $150 per person or $500 for a foursome. All Proceeds go to The First Tee of the Triad to support its mission to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy habits through the game of golf. For more information or to register, please visit: http://bit.ly/2p8Es6V

About The First Tee of the Triad:

The First Tee of the Triad is currently operating at 18 facilities throughout the Piedmont Triad, central North Carolina and southern Virginia. Its programming is offered at Bryan Park in Browns Summit, Country Club of Salisbury, DHA-Jones Crossing in Danville, Va., Gillespie Golf Course in Greensboro, Grandover Resort in Greensboro, Goodyear Golf Course in Danville, Va., Greensboro National Golf Club in Summerfield, Indian Valley Golf Course in Burlington, Iron Play Par 3 Links in Summerfield, Jamestown Park Golf Course, Oak Hollow Golf Course in High Point, Rick Murphy Golf Academy in Greensboro, Ringgold Golf Course in Ringgold, Va., Sapona Ridge Country Club in Lexington, Statesville Country Club, Tanglewood Park in Clemmons, Winding Creek Golf Course in Thomasville and Winston Lake Golf Course in Winston-Salem. The First Tee of the Triad is one of 180 chapters operating some 1,000 golf programming locations in all 50 states and four foreign countries with more than 10 million participants. More than 7,000 elementary schools participate in The First Tee National School Program. For additional information, please visit www.thefirstteetriad.org.

About The First Tee:

The First Tee, an initiative of the World Golf Foundation, has as its mission, “To impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf.” The goal of The First Tee is to provide the golf-learning facilities and the experience that will enable kids from every walk of life to partake of a game that teaches values for life and which can be played for a lifetime. Founded by the World Golf Foundation in 1997, The First Tee is a way to bring golf to children that otherwise would not be exposed to the game or its positive values. The program is overseen and has the active support of committee members representing Augusta National Golf Club, the Ladies Professional Golf Association, PGA of America, PGA TOUR and the United States Golf Association. Former President George W. Bush serves as Honorary Chairman; he succeeds his father, former president George H.W. Bush, who served as The First Tee’s Honorary Chairman since the organization’s inception in 1997 and now serves as the Honorary Chair Emeritus.

# # #