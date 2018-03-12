T. Wingate Andrews HS Athletics for the Week of 3/12-3/17/18

Posted by Press Release on March 12, 2018 at 11:01 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

Monday, March 12
6:00 PM Women’s Varsity Softball Jordan-Matthews High School Home

Tuesday, March 13
6:00 PM Men’s Varsity Baseball High Point Central High School Away
7:00 PM Women’s Varsity Softball Eastern Randolph High School Away

Wednesday, March 14
No events scheduled

Thursday, March 15
6:00 PM Men’s Varsity Baseball North Moore High School Home

Friday, March 16
6:00 PM Women’s Varsity Softball Randleman High School Home

Saturday, March 17
9:00 AM Men’s Varsity Outdoor Track Neil Morris Invitational at HP Athletic Complex Home

