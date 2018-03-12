Round One of the CollegeInsiders.com Basketball Tournament Tonight with N.C. A&T men at Liberty University:Game Time is 6pm/Both teams at (20-14)/Final:LU 65, N.C. A&T 52

Final:Liberty University 65, N.C. A&T 52

LU(21-14)/A&T(20-15)

*****N.C. A&T at Liberty University, in Lynchburg, Virginia*****

Game Time: 6 p.m.

Live Video: CBS Sports Network

Play-by-Play Broadcaster: Pat O’Keefe

Analyst Broadcaster: Dave Calloway

Radio Coverage:

N.C. A&T Aggies Network:

Play-by-Play Broadcaster:Spencer Turkin

Analyst Broadcaster:Brian Holloway

Liberty Flames Sports Radio Network-Radio

Play-by-Play Broadcaster:Alan York(Guilford College-grad and former announcer with the Wake Forest radio network.)

Analyst Broadcaster:Paul Nazigian

******Series History: North Carolina A&T leads 1-0*****

Liberty men’s basketball(20-14) is hosting North Carolina A&T(20-14) in the first round of the CIT tonight at the Vines Center, at 6pm on the Liberty University campus, in Lynchburg, Virginia…..

A member of the MEAC Conference, the N.C. A&T reached the semifinals in their conference tournament for just the third time in school history. On Friday, March 9, the Aggies were eliminated suffering a 96-86 loss to Hampton. This is will be the second time the Liberty Flames have faced the N.C. A&T Aggies, having previously met in the first round of the NCAA Tournament back in 2013 in Dayton, Ohio. In that game, North Carolina A&T defeated Liberty 73-72.

*****Liberty has Scottie James at 13.5 ppg and 8.8 rebounds per game…

Lovell Cabbil at 11.3 ppg and 3.5 assists per game…*****

The N.C. A&T Aggies are 20-14 overall and finished the regular-season with an 11-5 mark in the league, good enough for a fourth-place tie.

The Aggies 17th 20-win season in school history also earned A&T their first postseason appearance in five years. The Aggies accepted the invitation to the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament and are playing the Liberty Flames tonight in Lynchburg….The Flames fell in the finals of their Big South Championship Game to Radford on a buzzer-beater.

Radford and Presbyterian College were N.C. A&T’s only Big South opponents this season. The Aggies lost at PC on a buzzer-beater, 73-70, on Dec. 2. They lost to Radford 66-60 in the Continental Tire Classic in Las Vegas in December.

The CIT/College Insiders Tournament is in its 10th year of existence. A 10-member selection committee consisting of Division I athletics directors, select the 32-team field. The Aggies N.C. A&T are making their first appearance.

*****Femi Olujobi 16.4 ppg and 7.6 rebounds per game….Davaris McGowens 11.0 ppg…..*****