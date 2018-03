Northwest Guilford HS Athletics for the Week of 3/12-3/17/18

Monday, March 12

4:30 PM Boys Varsity Tennis Grimsley High School Away

4:45 PM Coed Middle School Track Southern Middle School Home

5:00 PM Girls Middle School Softball Southern Middle School Home

5:30 PM Girls Junior Varsity Lacrosse East Forsyth High School Away

7:00 PM Girls Varsity Lacrosse East Forsyth High School Away

Tuesday, March 13

4:00 PM Boys Varsity Golf Western Guilford High School Home

4:30 PM Coed Varsity Track Southeast Guilford High School Away

5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Softball Reagan High School Away

5:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Lacrosse Grimsley High School Home

5:30 PM Girls Junior Varsity Soccer Southwest Guilford High School Home

6:00 PM Boys Varsity Baseball Reagan High School Away

6:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Baseball Reagan High School Home

7:00 PM Girls Varsity Soccer Southwest Guilford High School Home

7:00 PM Girls Varsity Softball Reagan High School Away

7:30 PM Boys Varsity Lacrosse Grimsley High School Home

Wednesday, March 14

4:00 PM Boys Varsity Golf East Forsyth High School Away

4:30 PM Boys Varsity Tennis High Point Central High School Away

6:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Softball Ledford Senior High School Home

7:00 PM Girls Varsity Lacrosse Northern Guilford High School Home

Thursday, March 15

5:00 PM Girls Varsity Softball East Forsyth High School Away

5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Softball East Forsyth High School Home

5:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Lacrosse West Forsyth High School Home

7:30 PM Boys Varsity Lacrosse High Point Central High School Home

Friday, March 16

11:00 AM Boys Varsity Golf Tarheel Invitational Away

4:00 PM Coed Varsity Track Ragsdale High School Away

4:30 PM Boys Varsity Tennis Greensboro Day School Home

5:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Lacrosse Lake Norman High School Home

5:30 PM Girls Junior Varsity Soccer Northern Guilford High School Home

5:30 PM Girls Junior Varsity Lacrosse Page High School Away

6:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Baseball High Point Central High School Home

7:00 PM Boys Varsity Baseball High Point Central High School Away

7:00 PM Girls Varsity Soccer Northern Guilford High School Home

7:00 PM Girls Varsity Softball High Point Central High School Away

7:00 PM Girls Varsity Lacrosse Page High School Away

Schedule Star 800-822-9433 1

7:30 PM Boys Varsity Lacrosse Lake Norman High School Home

Saturday, March 17

Colorguard Competiton (School)

1:00 PM Boys Varsity Rugby Rugby Home Match Home