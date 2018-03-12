FREE Kids’ Baseball Clinic THIS Saturday presented by Novant Health
Go to www.hitoms.com
8:30am until 12:30pm on Saturday March 17
HiToms Baseball Finch Field in Thomasville
Come be a part of our 15th annual FREE baseball clinic, presented by Novant Health. Open to ages 6 to 13, it’s a great way to jump-start your child’s baseball learning. Sign up on our team website, and we’ll see you at Finch Field Saturday morning!
Call 336-472-8667
