Elon’s Seibring Earns Second-Straight Academic MBB All-America Honor

AUSTIN, Texas – Elon University men’s basketball junior forward Tyler Seibring has been named to the 2018 Academic All-America First Team, as announced Monday afternoon, March 12, by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Seibring, who was a 2017 CoSIDA Academic All-American, becomes only the fourth student-athlete in Elon men’s basketball history to repeat as an Academic All-American. He joins Drew Van Horn ’82, Brian Branson ’88, and Chris Kiger ’98 as the only student-athletes in program history to receive the honor twice. His selection this season is the program’s 13th overall Academic All-America selection and he is one of eight student-athletes overall in program history to earn the award. Seibring also becomes Elon’s first repeat Academic All-American since the program became a NCAA Division I program in 1999.

Seibring maintains a 3.95 GPA as an English and Economics double major in the classroom. He was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 3 Men’s Basketball Team on Feb. 22 to qualify for the Academic All-America selection. The award is one of numerous accolades for Seibring this season. He was also named the 2018 Colonial Athletic Association’s Dean Ehlers Leadership Award winner and was an All-CAA Second Team selection.

The Normal, Ill., native had a fantastic junior season for the maroon and gold. He averaged team-highs of 15.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest. Seibring bettered his numbers during conference play, averaging 18.0 points and 7.3 rebounds against CAA opponents. He scored in double figures in 29 of the team’s 32 games this season and scored in double figures in 20 straight contests to finish the season. Seibring scored 20 or more points in six games this year and shot the ball 49.1 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three. He also became the program’s 40th player to reach 1,000 career points and is currently 20th on the program’s all-time scoring list.

Seibring has earned many awards for his work on the court and in the classroom throughout his career. Last season, he was selected the 2016-17 CAA Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year and was a CAA All-Academic Team selection. Since coming to campus, Seibring has been a member of the President’s List every semester and a two-time CAA Commissioner’s Academic Award winner. He was also elected to Phi Beta Kappa Academic Honor Society as a junior this year.

To be eligible for nomination, student-athletes must have participated in at least 50 percent of their team’s games, be of sophomore standing athletically and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.3.

2018 NCAA Division I Academic All-Americans

First Team

Jevon Carter, West Virginia

Tyler Clement, Creighton

A.J. Jacobson, North Dakota State

Tyler Seibring, Elon

Joe Sherburne, UMBC

Second Team

Christian Adams, Costal Carolina

Jalen Brunson, Villanova

Jordan Howard, Central Arkansas

Luke Maye, North Carolina

Skylar Mays, LSU

Dylan Windler, Belmont

Third Team

Marcus Bartley, Southern Illinois

Joshua Braun, Grand Canyon

Stone Gettings, Cornell

Reed Timmer, Drake University

Kevin Vannatta, UNC Asheville

CoSIDA Academic All-America® of the Year: Jevon Carter, West Virginia