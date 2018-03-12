Eastern Guilford HS Athletics for the Week of 3/12-3/17/18
03/12/18 Monday Tennis V Boys A 4:30 PM Southeast Guilford High School
03/12/18 Monday N/A 7:00 PM Winter Sports Awards Program EG Auditorium
03/13/18 Tuesday N/A 4:00 PM Spring Sport Pictures- M. Tennis, W. Soccer
03/13/18 Tuesday Golf V Boys H 4:00 PM Non-Conference Match vs. McMichael and Rockingham Co. Stoney Creek Golf Course
03/13/18 Tuesday Baseball JV Boys A 4:30 PM Asheboro High School
03/13/18 Tuesday Track V Boys-Girls A 4:30 PM Multi-Team Meet vs. SE Guilford, Rockingham, NW Guilford
03/13/18 Tuesday Soccer V Girls H 6:00 PM Asheboro High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
03/13/18 Tuesday Softball V Girls A 6:00 PM Asheboro High School
03/13/18 Tuesday Lacrosse V Boys A 6:00 PM Western Guilford High School
03/13/18 Tuesday Baseball V Boys A 7:00 PM Asheboro High School
03/14/18 Wednesday Baseball JV Boys A 4:30 PM Cancelled – Western Guilford High School
03/14/18 Wednesday Tennis V Boys H 4:30 PM Southern Alamance EGHS Tennis Courts
03/14/18 Wednesday Softball JV Girls H 5:00 PM Orange High School EG Softball Field
03/14/18 Wednesday Baseball V Boys A 6:00 PM Western Guilford High School
03/14/18 Wednesday Soccer V Girls A 6:00 PM Southeast Guilford High School
03/14/18 Wednesday Lacrosse V Boys H 6:00 PM Asheboro High School Non Conference Game Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
03/14/18 Wednesday Softball V Girls H 6:30 PM Orange High School EG Softball Field
03/15/18 Thursday Cheerleading V Girls A TBA Nationals in Myrtle Beach
03/15/18 Thursday Cheerleading JV Girls A TBA Nationals in Myrtle Beach
03/15/18 Thursday N/A 4:00 PM Spring Sport Pictures- Baseball, Softball, Track, Lacrosse, M. Golf
03/15/18 Thursday Tennis V Boys H 4:30 PM Northeast Senior High School EGHS Tennis Courts
03/15/18 Thursday Soccer V Girls H 6:00 PM Rockingham County High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
03/16/18 Friday Cheerleading V Girls A TBA Nationals in Myrtle Beach
03/16/18 Friday Cheerleading JV Girls A TBA Nationals in Myrtle Beach
03/16/18 Friday Baseball JV Boys A 4:30 PM Southeast Guilford High School
03/16/18 Friday Softball JV Girls A 5:00 PM Southeast Guilford High School
03/16/18 Friday Lacrosse V Boys H 6:00 PM Walter Williams High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
03/16/18 Friday Softball V Girls A 6:30 PM Southeast Guilford High School
03/16/18 Friday Baseball V Boys A 7:00 PM Southeast Guilford High School
03/17/18 Saturday Cheerleading V Girls A TBA Nationals in Myrtle Beach
03/17/18 Saturday Cheerleading JV Girls A TBA Nationals in Myrtle Beach
03/17/18 Saturday Baseball JV Boys A 12:00 PM Northeast Senior High School
03/17/18 Saturday Softball V Girls A 12:00 PM Northeast Senior High School
03/17/18 Saturday Baseball V Boys A 2:30 PM Northeast Senior High School
03/17/18 Saturday N/A 6:00 PM Athletic Booster Club Cash Bash Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church
