Buffalo Bulls pick up Third Mid-American Conference Tournament Title and now on to the NCAA Tournament:Jeremy Harris(Page HS) right there in the Middle of the Mac and named to the All-Tournament Team

*****Buffalo University topped Toledo, 76-66, to claim the Mid-American Conference/MAC Tournament Title on Saturday night in Cleveland, Ohio…..*****

Jeremy Harris(Page High School), was a major contributor in the quarterfinals(27 points/10 rebounds) and semifinals(22 points/7 rebounds), and he finished the Championship Game with 10 points and eight rebounds. Harris was also named to the All-Tournament team.

*****Jeremy Harris/Guard/Jr./6-7/176/Greensboro, NC / Page High/Gulf Coast State*****

+++++On the season, Jeremy Harris is averaging 15.4 ppg(good for #2 on the Buffalo Bulls team/squad) and 5.9 rebounds per game….++++++

CLEVELAND, OH – For the third time in the last four years the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team was crowned Mid-American Conference Champions following a 76-66 win over Toledo in the title game at Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena on Saturday night. The Bulls became the first team since Kent State nearly 20 years ago to win three MAC titles over a four-year span.

The Buffalo Bulls will now play in the NCAA Tournament for third time in school history.

$$$$ BUFFALO, NY – As Mid-American Conference Champions, the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team will head to Boise, ID as the #13 seed and will face #4 Arizona in the NCAA First Round. The game will take place on Thursday, March 15 at approximately 9:45pm EST. It will air nationally on CBS.$$$$$

