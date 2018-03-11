Juice and his gang get it done, N.C. Central wins MEAC Tournament 71-63 over Hampton:Jordan “Juice” Perkins(Greensboro Day School) leads Eagles to NCAA Tournament/A&T at Liberty Monday(6pm)

Here we go, it is the MEAC Championship Game men’s final….

N.C. Central 71, Hampton 63

The N.C. Central men win the Title and they are lead in part by a Perkins….Jordan “Juice” Perkins, a freshman from the Greensboro Day Bengals State Championship team of 2017 had 13 points and 9 assists to help N.C. Central punch their ticket for the NCAA Tournament….

Perkins starts at the point for the N.C. Central Eagles and now you can say, “The Juice is on the Loose down in Durham, at Central”…Just remind Perkins, “The Juice”, not to be driving around any Ford Broncos…..

Go “Juice” and go N.C. Central Eagles, with a Greensboro kid leading them to the “Next Level”….

Here is the Twitter quote from Juice Perkins:

Juice

?@JuicePerk12

The Gang and I beat the odds. Ring me please.

*****N.C. A&T at Liberty University, up in Lynchburg, Virginia on Monday night at 6pm, for Round One of the College Insiders Tournament…*****

N.C. A&T vs. Liberty and from the Liberty notes, among the N.C. A&T leaders:

Kameron Langley(Southwest Guilford High School)

– 7.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 5.2 apg, 1.7 spg; 51.5% FG, 71.6% FT

– The freshman point guard recorded five or more assists on 20 occasions this season.