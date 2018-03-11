Greensboro College Women’s Lacrosse Tops Panthers In High Scoring Affair

Women’s Lacrosse Tops Panthers In High Scoring Affair

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

LaGRANGE, Ga. – The Greensboro College women’s lacrosse team remained unbeaten in USA South Athletic Conference play Saturday after topping LaGrange College, 25-17.

Greensboro College quickly raced out to a 3-0 lead after Peyton Joyce, Laine Walston and Kara Whitson found the back of the net over the first five minutes.

LaGrange then scored the game’s next two goals to pull within one, but the Pride outscored the Panthers 4-2 over the next nine minutes to regain a three-goal edge at 7-4. Joyce accounted for two of the goals, while Natalie Ritchey and Walston added one goal.

With Greensboro holding on to the three-goal advantage with 10:27 showing on the clock, LaGrange would once again pull to within one goal with two straight goals before the Pride closed out the half on a 5-1 run to take a 12-8 lead into the break. Whitson tallied three of Greensboro’s goals during the run, while Joyce tallied her fourth goal of the game and Ritchey found the back of the net for a second time.

Over the first seven minutes of the second half, the two teams traded goals back and forth before the Panthers knotted the score at 14 with 19:37 to play, following a five-goal run.

However, Greensboro was able to respond back to outscore the Panthers 11-3 over the final 17 minutes to secure the victory.

“Today’s game was a great conference victory,” Head Coach Jena Miller said. “Everyone contributed when we needed them to, and we had some players who really stepped up for us today. I am very proud of our efforts.

“Now we have to get ready and focused for our next conference game tomorrow.”

Whitson, Walston and Joyce each finished with a game-high seven goals, while Ritchey had three goals. Madison Blashaw tallied one goal and two assists. Stephanie Carr recorded 12 saves in goal to earn the victory.

The Pride women will return to action at 11 a.m. Sunday when they continue their south road swing when they take on the Lions of Piedmont College. For more information on Greensboro College women’s lacrosse, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.