Greensboro College Softball Grounds Squirrels In USA South Doubleheader Sweep

Softball Grounds Squirrels In USA South Doubleheader Sweep

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

STAUNTON, Va. – The Greensboro College softball team swept a USA South Athletic Conference doubleheader with the Squirrels of Mary Baldwin University Saturday.

Greensboro took the opening game by a 10-0 score in five innings before closing out the day with a 5-1 win.

“Today’s two win were a full team effort,” Head Coach Teresa Fister said. “Hitting, pitching and defense competed full force.”

Game one

The Pride took an early one-run lead in the first inning after Melissa Garcia laid down a bunt single to score Jasmine Worthy.

Following the one-run first, Greensboro tacked on two runs in the second inning before extending their lead to 4-0 with another run in the third. Kaylee Johnson and Regan Lockwood each tallied one RBI over the two innings.

Greensboro then scored their final six runs of the game in the fourth and fifth innings to secure the victory. Worth had a two RBI triple in the fourth, while Garcia also tripled to record her second RBI of the game.

Worthy, Garcia and Hunter McMillion each had two RBIs in the game. Maddy Wetherholt picked up her seventh win of the season after pitching five innings and striking out eight batters.

Game two

Greensboro took a 2-0 lead in the second inning, following a MBU error, before adding another run in the third inning after Taylor Little plated Worth with a double to right field.

The Pride then added to their lead in the fourth inning when Hannah Stackhouse and Worthy each tallied one RBI.

With the Pride leading 5-0, MBU scored the game’s final run in the bottom half of the fourth inning.

Cheyanne Cox turned in another solid performance in the pitching circle, striking out 10 batters, to secure her third consecutive win. Stackhouse finished with a team-high two hits, while Worthy, Little, Hayley Tickle and Newman had one hit each.

