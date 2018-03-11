Greensboro College Lacrosse Update:Men’s Lacrosse Runs Win Streak To Seven With Victory Over Crusaders/Women’s Lacrosse Suffers Overtime Defeat At Piedmont

Updates courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director…..

Men’s Lacrosse Runs Win Streak To Seven With Victory Over Crusaders

ATLANTA, Ga. – Ryan Cole tallied five goals and one assist as the Greensboro College men’s lacrosse team upended the University of Dallas Sunday, 14-8.

The Greensboro offense started out the first period with a bang, scoring four goals over the first 10 minutes to take a 4-0 lead. Andrew Klementz tallied two goals during the run, while Michael Halladay and Cole each struck for one.

The Crusaders then cut the Pride lead in half with a pair of goals before Halladay found the back of the net for a second time to give Greensboro a 5-2 lead heading into the second period.

Austin Bane was able to quickly extend the Greensboro lead to four goals just three minutes into the period when he scored off a pass from Victor Mehrtens.

Over the next remainder of the period, Greensboro was unable to find the back of the net again but was able to hold a 6-4 lead at halftime.

The third period of play started much like the first as Greensboro tallied three goals over the first five minutes to extend their lead to 9-4. Cole struck for two goals, while Joseph Stump added one goal.

As the clock began to run down in the period, both teams were able to score one goal each, allowing the Pride to hold on to a 10-5 lead heading into the final 15 minutes of action.

In the final segment, Spencer Kontoulas tallied two goals, while Cole and Kyle Dahlin added one goal to help secure the victory.

“The boys showed up ready to play today despite an early start to the morning,” Head Coach Mike Foderaro said. “We had some stellar performances from our seniors.

“The face-off wings really showed up today to scrap for our face-off guys. I want to thank Oglethorpe for allowing us to use their facilities today for our game. We have a big week coming up in preparation for our game against Huntingdon.”

Patrick Bell won 17-of-23 face-offs for Greensboro, while Philip Gerber won both of his opportunities. Stephen Tanner earned his seventh consecutive victory in goal after making nine saves, improving to 7-3 on the season.

The Pride will return to action Saturday when they travel to Huntingdon College for a USA South Athletic Conference tilt. For more information on Greensboro College men’s lacrosse, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.

Women’s Lacrosse Suffers Overtime Defeat At Piedmont

DEMOREST, Ga. – Natalie Ritchey tallied eight goals but the Greensboro College women’s lacrosse team fell to the Lions of Piedmont College Sunday, 20-19, in overtime.

Ritchey struck for the Pride’s first three goals to give Greensboro a 3-2 lead just 10 minutes into the contest.

With Greensboro holding on to the one-goal lead, Piedmont scored five straight goals to take a 7-3 lead before the Pride went on a 5-1 run over the next nine minutes to tie game the game at eight. Peyton Joyce led the Greensboro surge with two goals, while Madison Blashaw, Laine Walston and Kara Whitson each had one goal.

However, Piedmont was able to strike for six goals over the final six minutes, while Greensboro went into the break trailing 14-10 following goals by Ritchey and Walston.

Greensboro then quickly regained the lead after outscoring the Lions 6-1 over the first 19 minutes of the second half. Ritchey accounted for three of the goals.

Over the final six minutes of regulation, the two teams traded goals back and forth before Ritchey tallied her final goal of the game with 11 seconds remaining in regulation, sending the game into overtime.

In the overtime period, Piedmont took possession of the opening draw and was able to score the game-winning goal.

“Today’s matchup was tough and we knew that going into the game, but we came out ready to play and stayed with them the entire game,” Head Coach Jena Miller said. “Even when we were down at certain times, we never gave up and continued to fight.

“I could not have asked for a better effort from the team than they showed today. We have no reason to hold our heads down.”

Stephanie Carr took the loss in goal despite recording nine saves. Stefania Robba, Ritchey and Daria Johnson each forced a team-high two turnovers.

The Pride women will return to action Wednesday when they travel to Ferrum College at 4 p.m. For more information on Greensboro College women’s lacrosse, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.