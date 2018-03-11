Elon Men’s Tennis Sweeps Navy to Close 2-0 Weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Elon University men’s tennis swept Navy 6-0 on Sunday, March 11, at the Piedmont Indoor Tennis Center to complete a perfect 2-0 weekend for the Phoenix.

“Our team came out with a lot of energy from the start,” said Elon head coach Michael Leonard. “It was a good weekend for us getting two solid victories. We still have areas to improve on and we’ll use this upcoming week to do that before we host VCU next weekend.”

Now a winner of three matches in a row and five of its last six, the Phoenix is 8-5 on the season. The defeat pulled Navy’s record on the year to 16-6.

THE RUNDOWN

Opening the day with singles action, Kyle Frankel got on the Phoenix off to a great start with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Aries Wong at No. 3. Salvador Mijares then followed suit with a quick 6-3, 6-2 win against Walker Sims at No. 4.

Pushing the Phoenix to the victory, Camilo Ponce earned a 6-3, 6-4 victory at No. 5 and Felipe Osses-Konig clinched the match with a tight 7-6 (7), 7-6 (2) win at No. 6 to make it 4-0 Phoenix.

Completing the sweep, Mario Paccini took down Andrew Ton at No. 1 with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 win and Felipe Sarrasague closed the day by beating Zach Jennings 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (11-9).

NOTES

-The match was moved to Piedmont Indoor Tennis Center late in the week due to the threat of rain on Sunday in the region.

-The two teams only played singles with doubles set to serve as the tiebreaker if needed.

-Sarrasague has now won six consecutive decisions and holds an 8-4 record this spring in singles.

-Ponce has won four singles matches in a row and is tied with Sarrasague for the team lead with an 8-5 record.

UP NEXT

Closing a five-match homestand, Elon will welcome VCU to the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on Saturday, March 17, for a 10 a.m. match.

Final Results

Elon 6, Navy 0

Singles

1. Mario Paccini (ELON) def. Ton, Andrew (NAVY) 6-4, 4-6, 6-0

2. Felipe Sarrasague (ELON) def. Jennings, Zach (NAVY) 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (11-9)

3. Kyle Frankel (ELON) def. Wong, Aries (NAVY) 6-4, 6-4

4. Salvador Mijares (ELON) def. Sims, Walker (NAVY) 6-3, 6-2

5. Camilo Ponce (ELON) def. Pilones, Gabriel (NAVY) 6-3, 6-4

6. Felipe Osses-Konig (ELON) def. Lohrbach, Peter (NAVY) 7-6 (9-7), 7-6 (7-2)

Doubles

1. Ton, Andrew/Wong, Aries (NAVY) vs. Neal Port/Mario Paccini (ELON) no result

2. Pilones, Gabriel/Jennings, Zach (NAVY) vs. Felipe Sarrasague/Salvador Mijares (ELON) no result

3. Lohrbach, Peter/Kahatapitiya, Romesh (NAVY) vs. Camilo Ponce/Taylor Foote (ELON) no result