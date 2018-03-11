Elon Men’s Golf Places Fifth at Pinehurst Intercollegiate
PINEHURST, N.C. – Elon University men’s golf earned its sixth top-five of the season after placing fifth at the Pinehurst Intercollegiate on Sunday, March 11, at Pinehurst Country Club’s No. 8 course.
William Harwood, last year’s tournament individual champion, finished in 13th after shooting a one over-par 72 in Sunday’s final round. Five of Elon’s six competitors finished in the top-30 of the individual leaderboard. The Phoenix (300-299-293–892) as a team finished six strokes behind tournament champion Radford.
“It was nice to be back in action this week competing down a Pinehurst,” said head coach Don Hill. “The tournament didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to finishing six shots back on a very tight and compact leaderboard. Pinehurst No. 8 course is a great test of golf, it exposed us in some ways, and gave us some things we need to work on. However, we did a lot of good things too and we have three more events before the conference tournament rolls around. I think the guys are disappointed but at the same time encouraged to know they can not play their best golf and still have a chance to win coming down the stretch.”
HIGHLIGHTS
Harwood was Elon’s best individual finisher for the tournament after carding a final round of 72 (+1). He placed 13th on the leaderboard and just one stroke away from the top-10 after making three birdies on Sunday.
Philip Loeb moved into the top-30 on the final day posting a team-best round of 71 (E), making a team-high four birdies and earning a spot in a tie for 27th individually. Quade Lukes earned a tie for 14th individually, his fifth top-15 and sixth top-20 finish of the season.
Additionally for the Phoenix, Patrick Frodigh placed in a tie for 20th and Jake Leavitt finished in a tie for 24th individually. Charlie May rounded out Elon’s competitors earning a spot in a tie for 31st, just one stroke outside the top-30 individuals.
NOTES
– Dating back to the start of the fall season, Elon has earned six top-5 finishes in seven tournaments this season.
– The Phoenix had five of its six individuals finish in the top-30 of the player leaderboard. Charlie May just missed the top-30 by a stroke and finished in a tie for 31st.
UP NEXT
The Phoenix returns to the links, March 25-26, at the Seahawk Intercollegiate, which will be played at the Country Club of Landfall on the Nicklaus course.
Pinehurst Intercollegiate
March 9-11 | Pinehurst, N.C.
Team Standings
1. Radford (300-297-289–886) +34
2. Ball State (297-304-286–887) +35
T3. Old Dominion (300-295-293–888) +36
T3. Dayton (298-300-290–888) +36
5. Elon (300-299-293–892) +40
6. Eastern Kentucky (303-296-299–898) +46
7. Longwood (303-306-301–910) +58
8. Morehead State (302-301-309–912) +60
9. Marshall (310-299-307–916) +64
10. Belmont (308-307-302–917) +65
11. Xavier (315-305-300–920) +68
13. Ohio (326-301-306–933) +81
12. Siena (325-300-313–938) +86
14. Wisconsin Lutheran (338-328-327–993) +141
Elon Individuals
13. William Harwood (76-74-72–222) +9
T14. Quade Lukes (76-74-73–223) +10
T20. Patrick Frodigh (76-74-75–225) +12
T24. Jake Leavitt (73-75-78–226) +13
T27. Philip Loeb (79-77-71–227) +14
T31. Charlie May (75-76-77–228) +15
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.