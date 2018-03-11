Elon Men’s Golf Places Fifth at Pinehurst Intercollegiate

PINEHURST, N.C. – Elon University men’s golf earned its sixth top-five of the season after placing fifth at the Pinehurst Intercollegiate on Sunday, March 11, at Pinehurst Country Club’s No. 8 course.

RESULTS

William Harwood, last year’s tournament individual champion, finished in 13th after shooting a one over-par 72 in Sunday’s final round. Five of Elon’s six competitors finished in the top-30 of the individual leaderboard. The Phoenix (300-299-293–892) as a team finished six strokes behind tournament champion Radford.

“It was nice to be back in action this week competing down a Pinehurst,” said head coach Don Hill. “The tournament didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to finishing six shots back on a very tight and compact leaderboard. Pinehurst No. 8 course is a great test of golf, it exposed us in some ways, and gave us some things we need to work on. However, we did a lot of good things too and we have three more events before the conference tournament rolls around. I think the guys are disappointed but at the same time encouraged to know they can not play their best golf and still have a chance to win coming down the stretch.”

HIGHLIGHTS

Harwood was Elon’s best individual finisher for the tournament after carding a final round of 72 (+1). He placed 13th on the leaderboard and just one stroke away from the top-10 after making three birdies on Sunday.

Philip Loeb moved into the top-30 on the final day posting a team-best round of 71 (E), making a team-high four birdies and earning a spot in a tie for 27th individually. Quade Lukes earned a tie for 14th individually, his fifth top-15 and sixth top-20 finish of the season.

Additionally for the Phoenix, Patrick Frodigh placed in a tie for 20th and Jake Leavitt finished in a tie for 24th individually. Charlie May rounded out Elon’s competitors earning a spot in a tie for 31st, just one stroke outside the top-30 individuals.

NOTES

– Dating back to the start of the fall season, Elon has earned six top-5 finishes in seven tournaments this season.

– The Phoenix had five of its six individuals finish in the top-30 of the player leaderboard. Charlie May just missed the top-30 by a stroke and finished in a tie for 31st.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix returns to the links, March 25-26, at the Seahawk Intercollegiate, which will be played at the Country Club of Landfall on the Nicklaus course.

Pinehurst Intercollegiate

March 9-11 | Pinehurst, N.C.

Team Standings

1. Radford (300-297-289–886) +34

2. Ball State (297-304-286–887) +35

T3. Old Dominion (300-295-293–888) +36

T3. Dayton (298-300-290–888) +36

5. Elon (300-299-293–892) +40

6. Eastern Kentucky (303-296-299–898) +46

7. Longwood (303-306-301–910) +58

8. Morehead State (302-301-309–912) +60

9. Marshall (310-299-307–916) +64

10. Belmont (308-307-302–917) +65

11. Xavier (315-305-300–920) +68

13. Ohio (326-301-306–933) +81

12. Siena (325-300-313–938) +86

14. Wisconsin Lutheran (338-328-327–993) +141

Elon Individuals

13. William Harwood (76-74-72–222) +9

T14. Quade Lukes (76-74-73–223) +10

T20. Patrick Frodigh (76-74-75–225) +12

T24. Jake Leavitt (73-75-78–226) +13

T27. Philip Loeb (79-77-71–227) +14

T31. Charlie May (75-76-77–228) +15