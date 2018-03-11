College Women’s Tennis Final – Virginia Wesleyan 9, Guilford 0

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Wesleyan University scored a 9-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s tennis win over visiting Guilford College Saturday.

The Marlins improved to 4-1 (1-1 ODAC) win the win. The Quakers slipped to 0-4 (0-2 ODAC).

Virginia Wesleyan dropped just two games in sweeping the three doubles matches, winning by scores of 8-0, 8-1, and 8-1. The Marlins also dominated in singles, yielding just three games in six straight-set wins.

Makayla Velic lost only one game in winning at both first singles and first doubles. Her doubles partner, Audrey Bally, had an identical outcome in her wins at first doubles and second singles.

Katie Staman, Courtney Simmons, and Kristina Sabelstrom were other two-time winners for Virginia Wesleyan.

Coach Dave McCain’s Quakers match at Randolph-Macon, scheduled for Sunday (3/11), has been postponed due to the threat of rain. The team’s next scheduled contest is Friday (3/16) at 3:00 p.m. against visiting Hollins University.