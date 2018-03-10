No Horsing around, H.O.R.S.E for Change Today in Greensboro:Come out and Cheer them on, Play begins at Noon

The Basketball game of H-O-R-S-E for a Change Today in Greensboro…A promotion of Reading Connections….

Greensboro location:

NOON until 3:30pm at Proehlific Park, 4517 Jessup Road, just off of Horsepen Creek….Great place to play a game of Horse, just off of Horsepen Creek Road….

To learn more about today’s event go to www.horseforchange.com.

Reading Connections says:H.O.R.S.E. (Helping Our Readers Succeed Everyday)….

Remember registration has ended, but you can come out and cheer everyone on and see the event…

*****Rules and Game details….*****

H.O.R.S.E. for Change:

This is a basketball game of two or more players. This tournament will be played by pairs of players. Each game will last seven (7) minutes.

The first player with the basketball will attempt to make a basket with his/her best basketball trick shot, explaining and calling out to the other player beforehand what the requirements of the basketball shot will be. If that player is successful with the “called shot,” the other player must make the same basket in the exact same way. If a player fails to duplicate the shot, they earn a letter, starting with “H.” After each player has made an attempt, the next player after the original shooter gets control of the basketball. This player can attempt any shot and the others will follow with that shot, and so on. If a player who has control misses their shot, control moves to the next player.

Players will the most number of “H.O.R.S.E.” letters at the end of each game will be eliminated. The first player in a paired game to spell “H.O.R.S.E.” will be eliminated. The winner of each H.O.R.S.E. game will move to the next round. Winners will advance to the winner baskets.

Tournament Rules:

1)The person who will shoot first will be determined by coin toss.

2)Shots can be attempted from anywhere within your defined court. No dunking.

3)“Called Shots” must be made as the call indicates or counts as a miss. “Called Shots” must be called before the shot. “Called Shots” are as follows:

3)Bank – off backboard and into the basket, may touch rim.

4)Bank Swish – off backboard and into the basket without touching the rim.

5)Swish – directly into basket without touching backboard or rim.

6)Opposite Hand – if the shooter is right-handed, the shot is attempted with left hand and vice versa.

7)Jump Shot – both feet off the court when the ball is released.

8)Set Shot – both feet in contact with the court when the ball is released.

9)Hook Shot – ball is released in an arch over the body.

***No shot may be attempted twice in a row from the same spot to give the opponent two (2) consecutive letters.

***All games will be officiated by a volunteer.

***Each game has a maximum time limit of seven (7) minutes.

***The player with the most number of “H.O.R.S.E.” letters at the end of seven (7) minutes will be eliminated.

***The first player to spell “H.O.R.S.E.” will be eliminated.

***Winners will advance to the winners’ baskets.