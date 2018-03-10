Big First Half Fuels High Point WLAX’s 20-9 Win at Marist

• The Panthers scored 16 goals in the first half in a 20-9 win at Marist

• Senior Erica Perrotta scored a career-high six goals

• Senior Brooke Stevens tallied eight points, including a career-high six assists

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — The High Point University women’s lacrosse team scored 16 goals in the first half on the way to a 20-9 victory at Marist Saturday afternoon (March 10) in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

The Panthers (3-2) outshot the Red Foxes (2-3), 37-25, and caused 14 turnovers to Marist’s seven. The 16 goals by High Point are the most in a half this season.

The two teams were tied at 2-2 less than five minutes into the game when HPU went on a 5-0 run. Marist cut the lead to 10-6 with 4:42 remaining, but the Panthers closed the half on a 4-1 run, including a goal by freshman Abby Hormes with seven seconds left, to go into the halftime break with a 14-7 lead.

“I’m very pleased with the way this team showed up today on the road,” HPU head coach Lyndsey Boswell said. “Marist is a very hard working team and I thought our girls handled the pressure with great composure and leadership. We have a group of girls getting better every day, and that’s showing in a big way on the field right now.”

Senior Erica Perrotta scored a career-high six goals, including five in the first half. Perrotta moved into third all-time at High Point with 179 career points and fourth in career goals with 113.

Fellow senior Brooke Stevens tied her careerhigh for assists with six in the first half alone. Stevens ended up with eight points, adding a goal in each half.

Hormes tallied a season-high four goals. It was Hormes’ fourth-consecutive game with three or more goals. Senior Darla Poulin registered four points with three goals and an assist. She has posted at least three points in every game this season. Senior Erin Ilchuk and junior Samantha Herman added two goals each.

In goal, sophomore Jill Rall made seven saves to improve to 3-2 on the season.

Next up, the Panthers return home to face No. 15/17 Notre Dame on Wednesday (March 14). First draw at Vert Stadium is slated for 4 p.m.