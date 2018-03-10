4A GIRL’S CHAMPIONSHIP: Northwest Guilford goes back-to-back with a 44-36 comeback win over Southeast Raleigh

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Southeast Raleigh built a 12-point lead early in the first quarter, but the defending 4A State Champions from Northwest Guilford slowly battled and scrapped their way back into the game for a 44-36 victory and their second straight State Championship.

Southeast Raleigh jumped out of the gates on fire, Jada McMillian and Tamia Davis had their team primed. McMillian went to work driving to the hoop while Davis hit the only three-pointer the Bulldogs attempted in the game during the opening frame. The Bulldogs pressed out to a 12-point lead with 3:47 to go in the second quarter after dominating the first quarter 14-4.

Northwest Guilford went on a run late in the first half to trim the Bulldog lead to just four at the break, 22-18. Elizabeth Kitley was a dominating presence in the paint for the Vikings, scoring 18 points and snatching 8 rebounds on her way to being named the Kay Yow 4A State Championship Game Most Valuable Player.

Cayla King also played a major role in the Viking comeback. King dumped in 15 points adding 3 assists, two blocks and a pair of steals. She also shot 11 of 12 from the foul line, helping to ice the game late for Northwest Guilford. King was named the Most Outstanding Player for Northwest Guilford.

McMillian totaled 11 points for Southeast Raleigh, grabbing 4 rebounds as well as she ended her career at Southeast Raleigh by being named the team’s Most Outstanding Player. McMillian finished her high school career with 115 wins in a Bulldog uniform. Junior Tamia Davis scored 11 for Southeast as well, the only other Bulldog in double-figures. Anya Poole battled on the glass to get 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs, helping the team to a 30-21 advantage in the rebounding category.

Southeast Raleigh finished the year 30-1, champions of the Cap 7 4A Conference. The Bulldogs won the Eastern Regional Championship for the fifth time in school history and second year in a row.

Northwest Guilford wrapped up the year 29-2 and were the champions of the Metro 4A. The Viking seniors finished their careers with a program mark of 117-6 in their four years. This was the second straight title for the Vikings and their second all-time.

GreensboroSports Radio broadcast this game and it will be available on playback for a few days.