2A GIRL’S CHAMPIONSHIP – North Pitt earns their third title with a 63-42 over North Wilkes

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – North Pitt never trailed North Wilkes as the Panthers powered their way to a 63-42 victory over the Vikings in the 2A Women’s Basketball Championship. The Panthers claimed the school’s third State Championship in Women’s Basketball.

Nyjanique Langley was the star two years ago for North Pitt in their 2016 2A Championship victory, and she had another big game in this year’s game. Langley exploded for 33 points, snatching 16 rebounds on her way to her second Kay Yow 2A Women’s Basketball Championship Most Valuable Player award.

Langley also chipped in six assists, many of them finding Casandra Watson who was the lone Panther that joined Langley in double-figures with 11 points. Ashanti Hines played tough defense and scored five points to go with her four rebounds as she was named North Pitt’s Most Outstanding Player.

North Wilkes kept the game within striking distance most of the way, trailing by 10 or less for much of the game before an explosive fourth quarter by the Panthers that saw them outscore North Wilkes 22-9 in the final frame. Victoria Young was named the Vikings Most Outstanding Player with 11 points and three rebounds to go along with her three assists.

North Wilkes finished the season 28-4, champions of the Mountain Valley 1A/2A Conference and winners of the Western Regional Finals for the first time in school history. The Vikings made their first appearance all-time in an NCHSAA State Championship game.

North Pitt closed the year at 26-5, winning the school’s third state championship. It was the Panther’s second title in the last three years.