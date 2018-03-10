1A BOY’S CHAMPIONSHIP – Winston-Salem Prep grabs their fifth title with 70-46 victory over Pamlico County

Winston-Salem Prep dominated defensively in the second half, holding Pamlico County to just 16 points in the final 16 minutes, on the way to a 70-46 victory and the Phoenix’s fifth State Championship in school history.

Pamlico led by as many as six points early in the second quarter, but Winston-Salem Prep kept the Hurricanes within striking distance and turned up the defensive intensity in the second half. The Phoenix also got hot from the floor in the final frames, shooting 54.5% from the floor in the fourth quarter, including three of five from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter, outscoring Pamlico 23-4 in the final eight minutes.

Daivien Williamson was named the Charlie Adams 1A Men’s Championship Most Valuable Player as he led Winston-Salem Prep with a game-high 27 points. Williamson had four steals as well, two assists and a pair of rebounds in the game.

KJ Watson was also a solid performer for the Phoenix, scoring nine points and snatching eight rebounds. Watson was named the Most Outstanding Player for the Phoenix. Chaz Gwyn was the only Winston-Salem Prep player in double-figures other than Williamson, as Gwyn finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Pamlico had a strong first half, and Lamont Murray led the way for the Hurricanes, finishing the game with 20 points and six rebounds. He was named the Hurricanes Most Outstanding Player in the game. However, Pamlico could not get shots to fall in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter, as the Hurricanes shot just 15.4% from the floor in the fourth quarter. They were also out rebounded 44-34 on the afternoon,

Pamlico finished the season 22-6 on the year, they were 10-2 as champions of the Coastal Plains 1A. They won the Eastern Regional Championship for the second time in school history, returning to the State Finals for the first time since 2008.

Winston-Salem Prep completed the year 27-3, they were 10-0 as champions of the Northwest 1A. The Phoenix claimed their fifth state championship, and their first since a string of three straight from 2012-2014.