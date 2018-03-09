Interviews with Northwest Guilford Girls Basketball Team prior to their NCHSAA 4-A State Championship Game, on Saturday, in Chapel Hill

We talked to the three Northwest Guilford Vikings’ seniors and their head coach, Darlene Joyner and got their thoughts about this Saturday’s NCHSAA 4-A State Championship game, at the Dean E. Smith Center, in Chapel Hill…

We visited with Bria Gibbs, Lindsay Gauldin and Tiffani Thorpe, along with Coach Joyner and first up we have Bria Gibbs and all you have to do is Click On below for the video with Bria Gibbs, senior from Northwest Guilford High School…Bria Gibbs, a true leader and a four-year player for the NWG Vikings and she knows her role and she does it well….

Next up Lindsay Gauldin, Northwest Guilford guard and this kid battles with grit and determination and she goes all-in every minute, that she is out there on that basketball floor….

Click On below for the video of the kid we have called in the past ‘Little’ Lindsay Gauldin, and know now, that she has a BIG heart and she puts all of that heart into her game…

Next up we have senior guard, Tiffani Thorpe, from the Thorpe basketball family tree with Tony, Tamera, Todd and now we have Tiffani and we talk about her role and her career with the NWG Vikings…

Click On below for Tiffani Thorpe video show…

We spoke with Northwest Guilford head coach Darlene Joyner and got her thoughts about her Vikings going up against the Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs on Saturday and what the ‘Northwest Guilford Experience’ has meant to her…..

Click On below for the video with Coach Joyner…..