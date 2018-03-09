Elon Men’s Golf Completes First Round of Pinehurst Intercollegiate
PINEHURST, N.C. – Elon University men’s golf finds itself in a tie for third place and just three strokes off the lead after completing the first round of the Pinehurst Intercollegiate on Friday, March 9, at Pinehurst Country Club’s No. 8 course.
“It’s nice to be back in competition,” said head coach Don Hill. “We were fortunate to play the Martin Downs Collegiate and get our season started a couple of weeks earlier than normal, but we haven’t been in competition for 22 days. It took us a while to get our legs under us and Pinehurst No. 8 is such a good challenge for us and a great golf course. With an hour frost delay this morning and with the weather being pretty breezy, the scoring is going to be a little bit higher. However, we are not thrilled with our first round. We are a good golf team and we didn’t play the way we’re capable of playing today and I expect us to bounce back tomorrow and have some good rounds.”
Jake Leavitt led Elon in the first round and is currently in a tie for seventh individually after shooting a two over-par 73 on Friday. Five Phoenix are currently among the top-25 individuals after round one. Ball State is currently first on the team leaderboard at 13-over par through 18 holes of play.
HIGHLIGHTS
Additionally for the Phoenix, Charlie May posted a four-over 75 and is tied for 18th on the individual leaderboard.
William Harwood, Quade Lukes and Patrick Frodigh are all tied for 23rd individually at five-over par. Harwood, the defending 2017 Pinehurst Intercollegiate Individual Champion, highlighted the trio with a team-high three birdies during the round. Philip Loeb is currently in a tie for 47th individually to round out Elon’s competitors during the tournament.
“William [Harwood] played really well for stretches and Quade [Lukes] had a good back-nine,” continued Hill. “Jake [Leavitt] also played a solid round of golf shooting a 73 today in those conditions and with even par leading the tournament, he’s right there. We have five of our six guys in the top-25, so all of the signs are positive.”
UP NEXT
The Phoenix returns to the links tomorrow morning for the second round of the Pinehurst Intercollegiate with a double tee start at 8:15 a.m.
Pinehurst Intercollegiate
March 9-11 | Pinehurst, N.C.
Team Standings
1. Ball State (297) +13
2. Dayton (298) +14
T3. Elon (300) +16
T3. Radford (300) +16
T3. Old Dominion (300) +16
6. Morehead State (302) +18
T7. Longwood (303) +19
T7. Eastern Kentucky (303) +19
9. Belmont (308) +24
10. Marshall (310) +26
11. Xavier (315) +31
12. Siena (325) +41
13. Ohio (326) +42
14. Wisconsin Lutheran (338) +54
Elon Individuals
T7. Jake Leavitt (73) +2
T18. Charlie May (75) +4
T23. William Harwood (76) +5
T23. Quade Lukes (76) +5
T23. Patrick Frodigh (76) +5
T47. Philip Loeb (79) +8
