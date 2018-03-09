Elon Baseball Blanks Appalachian State in Series Opener

ELON, N.C. – After having 12 of its first 13 games decided by two runs or less, the Elon University baseball team posted a season-high run total en route to a 10-0 shutout of visiting Appalachian State at Latham Park on Friday afternoon.

All nine starters recorded at least one hit for the Phoenix (6-8), which amassed a season-best 16 hits in the game. Leading the way was Matt Oldham who was 3-for-6 with two runs scored and two RBI. Zach Evers, Joe Satterfield and Josh Broughton all had two-hit performances.

Elon was nearly as good on the mound, as George Kirby (2-1) garnered the win after striking out 10 hitters, allowing two hits and tossing 6.0 scoreless innings. The sophomore now has recorded 10 or more strikeouts in three of his four starts.

For Appalachian State (4-7), Conner Leonard recorded two of the team’s three hits.

The loss went to starter Andrew Vaccacio (1-3) who was roughed up for six runs on five hits in just 2.0 innings.

How It Happened: Elon jumped out to a quick start, scoring its first, first-inning runs of the year. The inning began with back-to-back singles from Evers and Oldham before Cam Devanney’s one-out double down the third base line scored both runners.

The Phoenix put up another two-spot in the second. Garrett Stonehouse got things started with a single to right-center and headed to second on a Broughton walk. An Evers single scored Stonehouse before a fly ball to right moved Broughton up 90 feet. The throw in from right was offline and Evers advanced on the error. Ryne Ogren followed by lifting the first pitch he saw to right for a sacrifice fly to make it a 4-0 contest.

The lead reached 6-0 in the third on a Satterfield RBI single and a run crossing the plate on a wild pitch.

Elon tacked on three more in the fifth. The first scored on an Oldham single before a misplayed line drive let two more Phoenix runners score. The final marker came when Oldham singled home Broughton in the last of the sixth.

Notes: Ogren has reached safely in all 14 games this season and has an 11-game hitting streak… Oldham’s three hits were a career-high… Phoenix pitchers have struck out 157 hitters on the year… Elon improved to 66-16 all-time against Appalachian State.

On Deck: Elon and Appalachian State will close out the three-game series with a noon doubleheader on Saturday, March 10.