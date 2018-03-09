Curtis(Southern Alamance HS) Lifts Greensboro College Pride Baseball To Extra Inning Victory

Curtis Lifts Pride Baseball To Extra Inning Victory

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Hunter Curtis(Southern Alamance High School) hit a two RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Greensboro College baseball team past the Bishops of North Carolina Wesleyan College Friday, 4-3, in 10 innings.

Greensboro scored the game’s first run in the fourth inning when Lincoln Hewitt came across the plate on a Tyler Price sacrifice fly to centerfield.

The Bishops were then able to answer right back to tie the game in the top of the fifth inning, but Greensboro regained their one-run lead in the home half after Scotty McGuire scampered across the plate on a wild pitch.

Greensboro maintained their one-run lead until the ninth inning when the Bishops got one run to send the game into extra innings.

Following a one-run top half of the 10th by the Bishops, Greensboro battled back to take the one-run walk-off victory in the bottom half.

Brady Dignan walked to lead off the inning before advancing into scoring position on a Blake Carroll sacrifice bunt.

After the sacrifice, Jimmy Short walked to put runners on first and second with one out before Hewett got hit by a pitch on the right knee to load the bases, setting up Curtis for the game-winning hit.

Facing a 1-1 count, Curtis laced a breaking-ball into right-center field, scoring Dignan and Short.

“Will Hicks gave us another opportunity to put ourselves in a position to win,” Head Coach Frank Maldonado said. “We let it slip away in the late innings, but these guys battled back and found a way to win.

“I am proud of all of the guys for staying together as a team and continuing to press forward. We will enjoy this win tonight, but we have to prepare for 18 hard innings of baseball tomorrow.”

Hewett led the Pride in hits after going 3-of-4 at the plate, while Curtis collected two hits. McGuire, Blake Glass and Dignan each had one hit. Will Hicks pitched an outstanding 8 2/3 innings, but did not factor into the decision. Joseph Hoelle pitched 1 1/3 innings and earned his second win of the season.

The Pride and the Bishops will close out their three-game USA South Athletic Conference series with a doubleheader Saturday, beginning at 12 p.m. For more information on Greensboro College baseball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.