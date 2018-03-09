Coach Doug Robertson Steps Down As Head Football Coach at Eastern Guilford

*****Eastern Guilford High School officially announces today, Friday, 3/9/18-*****

Coach Doug Robertson has decided to leave Eastern Guilford High School as teacher and head football coach. Coach Robertson’s will be leaving his teaching position at Eastern Guilford at the end of March. However, he will complete the 2017-18 track season for Eastern Guilford.

Coach Robertson has accepted the head football position at Thomasville High School.

Eastern Guilford High School will immediately start the search for a new head football coach with the desire to find a replacement that will continue the success of Wildcat Football.

Applicants should send all resumes to Randall Hackett- email- hacketr@gcsnc.com.