Piedmont Triad 3-A All-Conference Teams for the Winter Seasons of 2017-2018 with Boys and Girls Basketball, Boys and Girls Swimming/Diving and Wrestling

Piedmont Triad 3A All-Conference Men’s Basketball Team 2017-18

Isaiah Bigelow Ben L. Smith High School Camren Hayes Ben L. Smith High School Jaylan Gainey Ben L. Smith High School Silas Mason Ben L. Smith High School Isaiah Wilkins Mount Tabor High School Quest Aldridge Mount Tabor High School Jakob Moore Mount Tabor High School Christian Martin Southwest Guilford High School Jayden Turner Southwest Guilford High School Camian Shell Parkland High School Joshua Reid Parkland High School Anthony Hicks North Forsyth High School Tim Boulware Dudley High School Bryson Watlington Western Guilford High School

Coach of the Year Derrick Partee, Ben L. Smith

Player of the Year Isaiah Bigelow, Ben L. Smith

Defensive Player of the Year Jaylan Gainey, Ben L. Smith

Piedmont Triad 3A All-Conference Women’s Basketball Team 2017-18

Lauren Carter Southwest Guilford High School Faith Price Southwest Guilford High School Tiir Nyok Southwest Guilford High School Michaela Bryant Southwest Guilford High School Symphony Jackson Dudley High School Diamond Monroe Dudley High School LeAna Hunt Dudley High School Iysis Whitfield Dudley High School Danielle White Mount Tabor Ciara Wright Mount Tabor Dominique Jackson Ben L. Smith High School India Sturdivant Ben L. Smith High School Aubrey Slaughter Parkland High School Carissa Wright Western Guilford High School Makayla Kinzer North Forsyth High School

Coach of the Year Nick Scarborough, SWGHS

Player of the Year Lauren Carter, SWGHS

Defensive Player of the Year Dominique Jackson, Smith

Piedmont Triad 3A Men’s Swimming and Diving All-Conference ’17-18

Name School Matt Wagner Mount Tabor High School Aidan Spottswood Mount Tabor High School Brendan Prestwood Mount Tabor High School Will Armentrout Mount Tabor High School Alex Ballard Parkland High School Nicholas Vye Parkland High School Will Watson Southwest Guilford High School Bailey Brown Parkland High School Wyatt Pressley Southwest Guilford High School *Nicholas Newis Western Guilford High School *Jeff Jones Southwest Guilford High School Ben Huang Western Guilford High School Sawyer Moseley Southwest Guilford High School Shemssa Lynch-Wade Western Guilford High School Will Dahlinghaus Western Guilford High School Collin Dulin Western Guilford High School John Avery Grubbs Mount Tabor High School

*Notes Diving

Swimmer of the Year:

Matt Wagner Mount Tabor High School

Coach of the Year:

Patricia Susan Acampora Parkland High School

Piedmont Triad 3A Women’s Swimming and Diving All-Conference ’17-’18

Name School Annie Wolf Mount Tabor High School Staten DeBruhl Mount Tabor High School Frances Whitworth Mount Tabor High School Shelby Brice Mount Tabor High School Claire Birmingham Mount Tabor High School AC Berger Mount Tabor High School Laurin Potter Mount Tabor High School Isabel Pennington Parkland High School Sydney Jordan Southwest Guilford High School *Tate Abbott Southwest Guilford High School Summer Miller Mount Tabor High School Emma Gauthier Parkland High School Claire Griffin Mount Tabor High School Virginia Gilliland Western Guilford High School

* Notes Diving

Swimmer of the Year:

Claire Birmingham Mount Tabor High School

Coach of the Year:

David Gerringer Western Guilford High School

Piedmont Triad 3A All-Conference Wrestling Team 2017-18

Name School Andrew Chu Southwest Guilford High School Caleb Smith Southwest Guilford High School Deven Snyder Southwest Guilford High School John Oxce Southwest Guilford High School Josh Scott Ben L. Smith High School Kier Richard Parkland High School Kevin Arango Southwest Guilford High School Malachi Winchester Ben L. Smith High School Tra Fisher Mount Tabor High School Jarvis Blanding Jr. Mount Tabor High School Matthew Muse Mount Tabor High School Jacob Eaton Mount Tabor High School Charles Swiggett Western Guilford High School Ruther Oxce Southwest Guilford High School Matthew Catania Mount Tabor High School Gerard Rankin Dudley High School Savante Herbert Southwest Guilford High School Jami'el Divine Williamson Ben L. Smith High School Na Fisher Mount Tabor High School Justice Lawerence North Forsyth High School Milan Summers Dudley High School Maurice Fuller North Forsyth High School Tristan Dean Southwest Guilford High School Kristian Jones Dudley High School Terrell Dixon Southwest Guilford High School Ausar Williamson Ben L. Smith High School Jeremiah Jackson Mount Tabor High School Cameron Matthews Mount Tabor High School Ruben Olivo Parkland High School De'Jour Allen Dudley High School

Co-Coach of the Year Jon Chambers SW Guilford

Co-Coach of the Year Tiesuan Brown Mt. Tabor HS