Guilford County All-Stars 2018 vs ACC Barnstorming crew:Local team of High School players and plenty of stars that you watched this past season on the Local Level

On Monday April 9, the ACC All-Stars will appear in Guilford County for the ACC Barnstorming Tour at Southeast Guilford High School…This year’s roster is highlighted by players from UNC, Duke, NC State and Wake Forest…Standouts include: Theo Pinson and Joel Berry from UNC, Grayson Allen from Duke, Abdul- Malik Abu, Leonard Freeman and Allerik Freeman from N.C. State and seniors from Wake Forest…The ACC All-Stars will be coached by UNC Legend Phil Ford…

The Guilford County All-Stars will be Coached by SE Guilford’s on Corey Muirhead.

Guilford County All-Stars:

Jaylen Alston- Eastern Guilford

Montez Venable- Eastern Guilford

Tim Boulware- Dudley

Jahlen King-Page

Elijah Short- Page

Nathan Urguhart- Grimsley

John James- SE Guilford

Andy Pack-Northern Guilford

Isaiah Bigelow-Smith

Jaylan Gainey-Smith

Chris Daniel-HP Central

JT Butler- SW Guilford

Tyquan McFadden- Southern Guilford

Honorary Player James Seagraves. Principal-SE Guilford

Tickets will be $12.00 in advance and $15.00 at the door on Monday April 9….

Tickets will be on sale at Southeast Guilford HS and at the Southeast Guilford Middle School…

Order tickets on-line at www.carolinabarnstormng.com….