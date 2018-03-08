Guilford County All-Stars 2018 vs ACC Barnstorming crew:Local team of High School players and plenty of stars that you watched this past season on the Local Level
On Monday April 9, the ACC All-Stars will appear in Guilford County for the ACC Barnstorming Tour at Southeast Guilford High School…This year’s roster is highlighted by players from UNC, Duke, NC State and Wake Forest…Standouts include: Theo Pinson and Joel Berry from UNC, Grayson Allen from Duke, Abdul- Malik Abu, Leonard Freeman and Allerik Freeman from N.C. State and seniors from Wake Forest…The ACC All-Stars will be coached by UNC Legend Phil Ford…
The Guilford County All-Stars will be Coached by SE Guilford’s on Corey Muirhead.
Guilford County All-Stars:
Jaylen Alston- Eastern Guilford
Montez Venable- Eastern Guilford
Tim Boulware- Dudley
Jahlen King-Page
Elijah Short- Page
Nathan Urguhart- Grimsley
John James- SE Guilford
Andy Pack-Northern Guilford
Isaiah Bigelow-Smith
Jaylan Gainey-Smith
Chris Daniel-HP Central
JT Butler- SW Guilford
Tyquan McFadden- Southern Guilford
Honorary Player James Seagraves. Principal-SE Guilford
Tickets will be $12.00 in advance and $15.00 at the door on Monday April 9….
Tickets will be on sale at Southeast Guilford HS and at the Southeast Guilford Middle School…
Order tickets on-line at www.carolinabarnstormng.com….
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.